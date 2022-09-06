For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
Can you travel in and out of Denmark if you lose your residence card?
Non-EU nationals who legally reside in Denmark are issued with a plastic card which functions as a residence permit and must normally be presented when entering the country. What do you do if you misplace it?
Published: 6 September 2022 16:25 CEST
Danish residence card holders must present their permits when re-entering the country, but can apply for an emergency permit if waiting for a new card to be delivered at time of travel. File photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?
Moving to another country is never easy, as it requires going through cultural changes and administrative formalities. It can be even more complicated when looking for a job.
Published: 4 July 2022 15:49 CEST
