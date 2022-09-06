Read news from:
Danish visa scheme reform ‘not enough’ as companies say labour shortage is biggest threat

More than half of Danish companies said labour shortages were their biggest concern in a recent survey, while a spokesperson said that an adjustment of a visa rule for foreign workers was not enough to address the problem.

Published: 6 September 2022 12:51 CEST
An annual survey of Danish companies has found that a lack of available labour is for the first time considered the biggest threat to businesses. File photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) found that over half of 8,000 companies in Denmark taking part in an annual survey said that a labour shortage was their biggest challenge.

In the survey, big and small companies alike responded to questions related to problems faced by businesses.

DI conducts the survey annually but labour shortages have not previously been cited as the most concerning problem for firms.

“For companies there is quite simply no more important agenda at the moment,” DI political director Emil Fannikke Kiær said in comments to news wire Ritzau.

“And it is crucial for all of the Danish economy that companies don’t miss out on growth and export because they don’t have enough staff,” he said.

Denmark’s labour shortage has repeatedly been highlighted by the business sector and discussed by politicians.

In June, a majority in parliament agreed to reduce the beløbsgrænse or Pay Limit for foreign workers, meaning the minimum wage to be granted a work and residence permit under the Pay Limit scheme was lowered.

The Pay Limit is one of several pathways by which non-EU nationals can apply for work visas in Denmark. All involve stringent criteria.

Kiær said the Pay Limit reform did not go far enough to alleviate the labour shortage.

“In the wider perspective, too little has been done for years. During the last two government administrations no honest reform was implemented which would have increased the labour supply. That won’t do [if it continues] in a third successive government,” he said.

Rise in Danish unemployment ‘sign companies letting staff go’

The number of people out of work on the Danish labour market continues to creep upwards, and data suggests it can no longer be written off to the arrival of job-ready Ukrainian refugees. 

Published: 1 September 2022 12:18 CEST
According to data from Statistics Denmark, about 2,800 more people were unemployed in July than in June.

Recent increases in unemployment numbers have been attributed to the arrival in Denmark of refugees from Ukraine who are declared fit to work shortly after being granted residence.

But the number of unemployed Ukrainians increased by only 200 in July. 

The latest figures are instead a sign that “companies have quietly started to get out the redundancy notices,” Sydbank chief economist Søren Kristensen told news wire Ritzau. 

Despite what appears a concerning trend, overall unemployment remains low. The unemployment rate of 2.7 percent, or about 77,800 people out of work, is among the lowest ever recorded in Denmark.

The number of people considered long-term unemployed – not in employment for 80 percent of the previous year – is currently the lowest it has been since records of the metric began in 2007.

An increase in the number of unemployed could indicate a healthy cooling of the red-hot Danish employment market, in which companies have struggled to fill open roles, Kristensen said. 

“We have to recognise that the risk of overheating in the economy is quite real. The combination of such low unemployment and such high inflation is a breeding ground for unsustainably high wage increases,” the economist told Ritzau in a written comment.

“We can’t say this is what we’re seeing at the moment,” he added, noting that the “risk has fortunately decreased after today’s numbers”.

Economists expect further increases to unemployment numbers in the near future.

“We still expect to be looking at a period in the autumn and winter where unemployment increases further. Not necessarily dramatically, but an increase nevertheless, which will show that the situation on the labour market and in the economy is changing significantly,” he said.

