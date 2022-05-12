For members
DANISH CITIZENSHIP
How to apply for citizenship in Denmark
We provide an explanation of applying for citizenship in Denmark, including an overview of the rules, a guide to the application process and useful extra information.
Published: 12 May 2022 16:56 CEST
You can expect to see the Danish flag flying at your citizenship ceremony, should you navigate the process of applying for naturalisation as a Dane. Photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix
