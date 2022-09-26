Read news from:
Danish heating company asks customers not to turn on heating

Hofor, an energy company which supplies district heating and gas in Copenhagen, said on Monday that residents should hold off for now before switching on the heating in their homes.

Published: 26 September 2022 11:55 CEST
Hofor's power plant on the island of Amager outside of Copenhagen. The company has asked district heating customers to wait before switching on radiators as autumn temperatures approach. File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish “heating season” or fyringssæson – when homes and businesses generally start switching on the heating – begins at the end of this week, on October 1st.

But advice issued by on Monday by energy company Hofor urged customers to hold off a little longer before turning on thermostats.

“We need to get out warm socks and blankets and try to delay turning on the heating until the indoor temperature falls below 19 degrees (Celsius),” Hofor’s CEO Henrik Plougmann Olsen said in a press statement.

The company supplies district heating and gas in Copenhagen Municipality and also manages drinking and wastewater in the capital area.

The Hofor statement comes at a time when the energy crisis in Europe is set to have a more noticeable impact on homes and businesses as the colder seasons approach.

The issue is prominent on the Danish political agenda. Parliamentary parties on Friday announced a new package of financial measures for families and businesses affected by energy costs.

“We hear daily about high energy prices and concerns about the energy situation in Europe. Although Hofor is well equipped to send heat out to Copenhagen living rooms, we will be in better shape for the coming winter if everyone uses as little energy as possible,” the company said.

“Everyone who has a radiator or underfloor heating can do something. Keep an eye on room temperature and refrain from turning up the heating. 19 degrees is the room temperature [lower limit] that has been introduced for state buildings. Hofor asks all households to try to keep to the same level,” it said.

“When rooms fall below 19 degrees it’s all about turning up as little as possible and using the heat as best as possible,” Olsen said.

Energy can be saved by moving furniture away from radiators and limiting use of hot water, he said. The company has issued a list of recommended energy saving measures (in Danish) on its website. The measures will both conserve energy stores in Denmark while reducing bills, Olsen said.

Hofor normally informs customers of its rates for district heating in December.

The company said it was working to establish what customers can expect to pay next year.

“At Hofor we are working on analysis of next year’s district heating price but it is difficult to say at the moment,” Olsen said in the statement.

“The energy market is still very unpredictable and a number of EU interventions could have an effect which we currently don’t know. But we are working hard to protect our district heating customers as well as possible amid all sorts of other price increases,” he said.

ENERGY

Danish energy provider temporarily shuts off phone lines as thousands call in

Danish energy provider Andel Energi on Sunday switched off its incoming phone lines, saying that it was unable to cope with an extremely high volume of customers trying to get in touch.

Published: 26 September 2022 09:42 CEST
If you’ve been struggling to get through to Andel Energi with a question about your bill, you’re in good company. The energy firm on Sunday closed its phone lines because of a long queue of callers.

The company said it had decided to switch off its phone lines on days when the number of calls exceeds a certain level.

“We open our phone lines every morning as we usually do. We then answer all the calls we’re able to. We’re geared up to answer 4,500 customers a day, but at the moment we’re getting over 2,000 calls an hour,” Andel Energi’s press officer Rasmus Avnskjold told newswire Ritzau. 

“That means that when we open the phone lines every morning a queue builds up and almost everyone chooses the option to be called back when there’s an available member of staff,” he said.

Most callers are given the opportunity to request a ‘callback’ when a representative is available so they don’t spend hours on hold, and when that queue stretches past what Andel Energi figures they can handle in a day the line is closed, Avnskjold explained.

Customers are asked to call back the following day. 

A message was posted on the company’s website between Friday and Sunday stating that telephone lines were closed because maximum capacity had been reached.

According to Ritzau, the message could give the impression that the company had switched off its phones permanently. This is not the case, Avnskjold confirmed.

“We start afresh every day. The reason we close access to queues is to be able to cope with the many incoming calls on the same day. So we empty the queue each day,” he said.

The large number of calls received by Andel Energi is due in no small part to a winter aid package passed by Parliament on Friday. Companies are responsible for administration of a ‘price freeze’ scheme mandated in the political deal, which will allow customers to pay excess bills back over the next several years. 

Andel Energi has around 1.2 million customers and considers itself to be Denmark’s largest energy company.

Several other Danish energy companies have hired extra staff in recent months, business media Finans reported on Friday.

Companies are being contacted by customers more often because of the energy situation in general, new payment options offered by companies and the new payment scheme announced by the government on Friday.

The government scheme takes effect from November 1st.

“We are in an extraordinary situation in which people are quite rightly more interested in their energy bills than they normally are, and that means more calls,” Avnskjold said.

“We are in the process of hiring and will continue to do that, but there is a training period before new staff can go in and answer calls,” he said.

