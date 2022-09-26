Danish heating company asks customers not to turn on heating

The Danish “heating season” or fyringssæson – when homes and businesses generally start switching on the heating – begins at the end of this week, on October 1st.

But advice issued by on Monday by energy company Hofor urged customers to hold off a little longer before turning on thermostats.

“We need to get out warm socks and blankets and try to delay turning on the heating until the indoor temperature falls below 19 degrees (Celsius),” Hofor’s CEO Henrik Plougmann Olsen said in a press statement.

The company supplies district heating and gas in Copenhagen Municipality and also manages drinking and wastewater in the capital area.

The Hofor statement comes at a time when the energy crisis in Europe is set to have a more noticeable impact on homes and businesses as the colder seasons approach.

The issue is prominent on the Danish political agenda. Parliamentary parties on Friday announced a new package of financial measures for families and businesses affected by energy costs.

READ ALSO: How much will electricity tax cut save bill payers in Denmark?

“We hear daily about high energy prices and concerns about the energy situation in Europe. Although Hofor is well equipped to send heat out to Copenhagen living rooms, we will be in better shape for the coming winter if everyone uses as little energy as possible,” the company said.

“Everyone who has a radiator or underfloor heating can do something. Keep an eye on room temperature and refrain from turning up the heating. 19 degrees is the room temperature [lower limit] that has been introduced for state buildings. Hofor asks all households to try to keep to the same level,” it said.

“When rooms fall below 19 degrees it’s all about turning up as little as possible and using the heat as best as possible,” Olsen said.

Energy can be saved by moving furniture away from radiators and limiting use of hot water, he said. The company has issued a list of recommended energy saving measures (in Danish) on its website. The measures will both conserve energy stores in Denmark while reducing bills, Olsen said.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: When should I turn on my heating in Denmark this year?

Hofor normally informs customers of its rates for district heating in December.

The company said it was working to establish what customers can expect to pay next year.

“At Hofor we are working on analysis of next year’s district heating price but it is difficult to say at the moment,” Olsen said in the statement.

“The energy market is still very unpredictable and a number of EU interventions could have an effect which we currently don’t know. But we are working hard to protect our district heating customers as well as possible amid all sorts of other price increases,” he said.