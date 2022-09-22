For members
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: When should I turn on my heating in Denmark this year?
Energy costs in Denmark are set to reach sky-high levels this winter, which will leave many people wondering when they should start heating their homes and by how much. Here's what you need to bear in mind.
Published: 22 September 2022 16:44 CEST
Denmark is soon entering the "heating season" or fyringssæson where heating systems are switched on. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
ENERGY
How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis
European governments are announcing emergency measures on a near-weekly basis to protect households and businesses from the energy crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Published: 22 September 2022 08:50 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments