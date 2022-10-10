Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Inflation in Denmark at new 40-year high

Prices of everyday goods in Denmark were 10 percent higher on average last month than in September 2021, with inflation now at its highest since 1982.

Published: 10 October 2022 13:15 CEST
The average price of consumer good in Denmark is now up 10 percent compared to one year ago-. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The latest update of Statistics Denmark’s consumer price index shows that inflation has further pushed up prices for people living in Denmark.

Prices in September 2022 compared to September 2021 represent the highest one-year inflation rate since 1982 when it was 10.1 percent, according to the agency.

The inflation figure represents an average or general increase in prices. Prices changes for individual items or product categories can be higher or lower than the overall figure.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce on Monday estimated that current inflation rates could cost an “average” Danish family of two adults and two children between 40,000 and 45,000 kroner.

“I did not expect us to see two-digit inflation rates. I thought that belonged to the history books,” the interest organisation’s senior economist Tore Stramer told news wire Ritzau.

“We expect private spending to go down during the winter. The also means that activity in the Danish economy will decrease during the winter months. But we reserve the right to remain optimistic because consumers on average have quite healthy private finances after a long [economic] peak,” he said.

Electricity and gas prices were again primary factors in the high level of inflation in September, Statistics Denmark notes.

“This must be seen in light of the war in Ukraine and the restrictions the EU and Russia have placed on each other,” Stramer said.

“But we also come from a period prior to the war when price increases were very high. We’ve been hit be a perfect storm of inflation where high demand after the coronavirus crisis, problems with supply and energy crisis have really hit hard,” he said.

EXPLAINED: What's causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?

The economist said he expects inflation to hit a peak this month, reaching around 11 percent. It will then gradually begin to fall, he predicted.

“Not until summer 2023 will we see the change of inflation dropping to a more normal level around 2-3 percent,” he said.

That is partly because the inflation measure compares the price to a year prior. By next summer, the earlier price will itself be high.

Stramer also said that “the hope is that when energy prices fall again, inflation will follow”.

COST OF LIVING

At what time of the day is electricity cheapest in Denmark?

The electricity rate for customers in Denmark may vary hour-to-hour due to several factors and can fall way below the average price. So when is it cheapest?

Published: 5 October 2022 11:22 CEST
The price of electricity could defy the current era of soaring energy costs and fall to around 0 kroner (before transport and taxes are applied) for a short period around 2pm on Wednesday.

The electricity price per kilowatt hour could fall to zero on October 5th because of windy weather across Europe, which will result in huge electricity production from both on- and offshore wind turbines, broadcaster DR reports.

Combined with solar energy, which doesn’t factor in when electricity prices fall at night but does in the afternoon, this will force the market price of electricity close to zero, according to the report.

Additionally, heavy rain in Norway and Sweden, both of which have large hydropower production, can also help reduce the price of electricity in Denmark.

Before you connect everything to the grid at 2pm, keep in mind that electricity won’t be completely free to consumers. Transport costs and taxes of around 1.40 kroner still apply, DR notes.

The cost of electricity will nevertheless be low throughout Wednesday afternoon.

That sounds unexpected at a time when electricity costs this winter are expected to be far higher than they were in 2021 and the government has announced measures to help households pay bills. Cities are introducing their own saving measures to reduce electricity use.

“We actually expect [low daytime rates on Wednesday] to persist for a while. At the moment it looks like there will be wind until the weekend and we anticipate a lot of rain will fall,” Jack Kristensen, functions manager with Denmark’s largest energy company Andel Energi, told news wire Ritzau.

“It is predictably the hours where there’s not much consumption that it will be cheapest,” he said.

“Preceding days have been much higher in price,” he said.

Kristensen said he predicted hourly prices on Wednesday of 3 øre (0.03 kroner) per kilowatt hour from 1pm-2pm, followed by 0.2 øre (0.002 kroner) per kilowatt hour from 2pm-3pm.

The most expensive times of day – when people are waking up and around dinner time – have recently seen prices at around 1.10-1.20 kroner per kilowatt hour, Kristensen told Ritzau.

Taxes and transport costs should be added to these figures to get the overall price. In August, the total price of electricity per kilowatt hour hit a peak of 9.47 kroner on August 30th, according to data reported by DR.

People searching for electricity savings should also keep in mind that the rate falls at night.

Because drops in the hourly electricity price caused by increased wind production are highly dependent on weather conditions, they are not easy to predict.

However, apps can be used to monitor electricity prices. These include the ‘Min strøm’ app, which has been downloaded by tens of thousands of people in Denmark. Popular alternatives are the ‘Elpriser’ and ‘Andel Energi’ apps.

Lower nighttime prices can be taken advantage of by setting timers on thirsty appliances like dishwashers and tumble dryers and running them at night.

The autumn could bring about a general fall in Danish electricity prices compared to August and September because of windier weather, according to an industry analyst who spoke to DR.

“With robustly windy weather over Denmark, Sweden and Germany, we and our neighbours will be able to produce lots of cheap electricity and we will have hours with very low electricity prices during the course of the autumn,” said Kristian Rune Poulsen, senior consultant with industry interest organisation Green Power Denmark, in comments to the broadcaster.

High levels of sustainable energy production make electricity prices less dependent on gas prices because less gas is needed to produce the electricity Denmark needs.

The war in Ukraine is a major factor causing gas prices to go up, also affecting the electricity price.

How people in Denmark are changing their energy use to keep bills down

