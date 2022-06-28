For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Eighty-six weekend flights cancelled and a major setback for Copenhagen's artificial peninsula project are among the top headlines in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 28 June 2022 08:48 CEST
The Roskilde festival is in full swing, with attendants enjoying water sports at the campsite. Photo: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
NemID back in service, consequences for Herlufsholm, and the prime minister's push to put more children in foster care are among the top stories in Denmark this Monday.
Published: 27 June 2022 08:21 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments