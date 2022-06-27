Read news from:
ROYAL FAMILY

Danish royal children withdrawn from controversial boarding school

The children of Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the Danish throne, and Crown Princess Mary will no longer attend embattled elite boarding school Herlufsholm.

Published: 27 June 2022 11:55 CEST
The Danish Crown Prince family during the Royal Run event earlier this month. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Prince Christian is to leave Herlufsholm school and Princess Isabella will not attend the school as planned from September, the Crown Prince couple said in a statement released via the palace website.

Herlufsholm has been the subject of extensive public criticism and scrutiny following a documentary by broadcaster TV2 which last month revealed a culture of bullying and abuse at the elite school.

Frederik and Mary last week said they were awaiting a fuller picture of the situation before making a final decision on whether their children would attend the school next year as planned.

“This has been a difficult process for us as a family. But based on the overall picture and our particular position as the Crown Prince pair, we have decided that Prince Christian will leave Herlufsholm and Princess Isabella will not start in the 9th grade at the school after the school holidays,” the royal statement read.

Prince Christian, 16, started attending the school’s Upper Secondary School (gymnasium) in 2021 and Princess Isabella was due to join this year.

Denmark gives Herlufsholm approximately 50 million kroner a year in subsidies, according to newspaper Berlingske. 

The school was the focus of a TV2 documentary in May in which several former students gave accounts of bullying, violence and sexual harassment at the school.

The school’s headteacher was subsequently let go before Herlufsholm on Saturday announced its entire board would step down.

The Danish Agency for Education and Quality recently criticised the school in an initial report. Among criticism levelled at the school was the charge it had failed to adequately ensure the wellbeing of its students.

The agency is working to finalise a package of sanctions for Herlufsholm. Measures could include requiring the school to return the state subsidies it has received since December 8th, 2021 — the day agency officials visited to discuss conditions at the school with management, dormitory teachers and students, news wire Ritzau reports. 

ROYAL FAMILY

Danish Crown Prince couple wait for ‘full picture’ after bullying exposed at children’s school

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary said on Monday they were yet to make a final decision over whether to let their children continue at controversial boarding school Herlufsholm.

Published: 20 June 2022 15:15 CEST
Danish Crown Prince couple wait for ‘full picture’ after bullying exposed at children's school

The Crown Prince couple answered questions from the Danish press over the issue during a business visit to the Netherlands on Monday, broadcaster DR writes.

At a briefing meant for questions about Danish companies’ activities in the low country, the royal couple were instead asked whether they had made a decision about sending their children to elite boarding school Herlufsholm during the coming school year.

An explosive documentary by broadcaster TV2, aired last month, described a culture of unmitigated bullying and violence, alongside allegations of sexual assault.

READ ALSO: Culture of bullying and violence revealed at elite Danish school

The documentary was based on interviews with as many as 50 former students at Herlufsholm.

Criticism of the school reached the top of Danish politics, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the revelations brought forward by the TV2 documentary “unforgivable”.

Prince Christian, 16, son of the heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik is completing his first year as a boarding student at Herlufsholm. His younger sister Princess Isabella, 15, is slated to start next term. 

Shortly after the documentary was released, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary released a statement decrying the conditions at Herlufsholm as “completely unacceptable.” 

They have not confirmed whether they will withdraw their children from the school.

“It is certain that it has affected (our children) and we have spoken to the about the subject and asked about it. Especially our son… is doing very well there, so that’s also a sign that there have been some unpleasant and unfortunate episodes, but we also have an ocean of students who have a fantastic experience,” Crown Prince Frederik said.

The Danish royals said they would await the results of an independent investigation, initiated by the Herlufsholm management, into conditions at the school before making a decision on their children’s future enrolment.

“Like most people, we are deeply shaken by what we have heard. But we have one child who has been there for a year and one who is looking forward to starting. We need to see this problem from all sides, to get the full story before we can make a decision that is right for them,” Crown Princess Mary said.

Crown Princess Mary said the family need “the full picture before we can take the right decision together with our children”.

The Crown Princess was also asked who she could allow her children to go to the school will also being the figurehead of the anti-bullying charity Maryfonden.

“I can understand why that question is being asked. My view on bullying is the same today as when I started Maryfonden 15 years ago. Bullying must be stopped where it occurs and when it occurs. That applies to Herlufsholm and other schools. My views on bullying are the same whichever school my children attend,” she said.

