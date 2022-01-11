How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID

Denmark last year began its gradual transition from the NemID to MitID secure digital ID platform. The process began in October 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by June this year.

The digital ID systems are used to log in to services including online banking, secure email, and personal tax.

The existing NemID is being phased out in favour of the new MitID system, which does not use a physical card as was the case with NemID.

In the second half of 2021, notifications began to appear on the NemID app asking for ID information to be updated in preparation for the changeover.

However, this required a Danish passport, which many foreign residents in the country don’t have.

The Agency for Digitisation last year told The Local that solutions for making the switch without a passport will be rolled out at a later stage. In the meantime, those with foreign passports will not be locked out of the new system, and NemID will continue to function throughout the transitional period.

In January 2022, guidelines showing people who don’t have a Danish passport how to switch from NemID to MitID were issued by the digitisation agency.

The guidelines were sent out in a circular via the Eboks secure digital mail platform.

According to the circular, people without a Danish passport should wait to switch to MitID until they receive notification via their online or mobile bank that it is their turn to make the change. The notification will appear when logging on to online banking.

Not everyone will be notified at once – this is to avoid lots of people initiating the process at the same time, which could result in bottle necking.

The notification will include a deadline for when you need to switch over – it is important to take note of this because if you miss it, you will be unable to log on to online banking with your NemID after the deadline. You will, however, still be able to use NemID to log on to public services such as the tax agency, skat.dk and borger.dk.

Unfortunately, it is not possible for people without Danish passports to switch to MitID from home. Instead, they must go in person to their local Borgerservice (Citizens’ Service). This also applies for those who don’t have a smartphone compatible with the passport method for switching over.

Foreign passports cannot be used because the NemID app (which is used when changing to MitID with a Danish passport) checks the validity of the passport with the database of the Danish National Police (Rigspolitiet), so foreign passports aren’t covered.

In most municipalities it is necessary to book an appointment with Borgerservice before attending. Municipality websites state whether a booking is required and provide a link to the booking system if necessary.

A list of contact details and addresses for Borgerservice locations in Copenhagen Municipality can be found here. In Aarhus, Borgerservice is located within the city’s flagship public library, Dokk1.

In smaller cities – such as Kolding, for example – there may be a dedicated building, while others – like Esbjerg or Ribe – house Borgerservice within the City Hall.

It’s advisable to make the appointment in good time before your deadline if you can, to allow for processing time.

When attending the appointment, you must bring a physical ID such as a passport, driving licence or residence permit card.

A full list of the valid types of ID can be found (in Danish) here.

If you are unable to get to a Borgerservice before the deadline – for example if you are currently abroad – the Agency for Digitisation advises that you contact the telephone support line for your bank. A list of numbers can be found here.

Do you need any further information or guidance on MitID? Let us know and we’ll try to get your questions answered.