Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Discussions on adjusting a commuter tax deduction, UN criticism of Denmark’s plan to put an asylum centre in Rwanda and massive profits for Maersk are among the main news stories from Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 26 April 2022 09:24 CEST
Agricultural work in Denmark in late April. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
A possible housing law change for Ukrainian refugees, a hospital giving chairs to A&E patients and declining local concerns over buried minks are among the main news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 25 April 2022 09:58 CEST
