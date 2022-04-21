Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Additional locations for Ukrainians to submit residence applications, parties upset at postal voting in the upcoming EU defence opt-out referendum and criticism of the government's planned CO2 tax are among the main news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 21 April 2022 08:37 CEST
New locations open for Ukrainians to apply for Danish residence 

Ukrainians in Tønder, Esbjerg and Varde municipalities in South and West Jutland can today and tomorrow submit applications for residence locally.

An extra borgerservice (residents’ service) centre is to open in Esbjerg and will be able to accept applications from Ukrainians in the three local municipalities. The nearest location up to now was Odense.

Three members of staff from the Danish Immigration Service (Udlændingestyrelsen) will be on location in Esbjerg to accept the applications.

Far right and far left parties criticise referendum postal voting

The left wing Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) and right wing Danish People’s Party, usually political opponents, are united in their EU scepticism and both want Danes to vote ‘no’ in an upcoming referendum which asks whether Denmark should scrap its EU defence opt-out.

Postal voting is already underway in the referendum, which takes place on June 1st. But the two parties have criticised the postal option because the final bill relating to the opt-out is yet to be tabled in parliament.

Some details of the bill – for example, relating to the guarantee of a new referendum in future should an EU army be formed following a Danish ‘yes’ vote – are yet to be finalised.

Expert says ‘not much climate’ in government’s CO2 tax

A new CO2 tax on companies presented yesterday by the government is unlikely to have a major impact on emissions, according to an expert from the University of Copenhagen.

“There’s not a lot of climate (relief) in this,” Lars Gårn Hansen, a professor in environmental economy who sits on the Danish Economic Councils, told news wire Ritzau.

The CO2 tax plan will see companies taxed according to the amount of carbon dioxide they emit. Some companies will pay less than others depending on their sector and an EU quota scheme.

“Potentially, the (benefit) for Denmark will be that some CO2 emissions that occur in Denmark will just pop up in other countries,” Hansen said.

“Our [the economic council, ed.] assessment is that the climate benefit is limited and uncertain in the short term and non-existent in the long term,” he said.

Weather: More sun and clear skies on Thursday

The current sunny spring weather continues today with plenty of sun throughout the day, although some clouds could appear in the sky this afternoon.

Temperatures will be between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius, though winds will continue to make things feel cooler on east-facing coasts, with around 10-12 degrees forecast here.

Tax reform to be presented 

The government is today set to present its proposed green tax reform. The reform is expected to include a new CO2 tax which the government says will reduce Danish greenhouse gas emissions by 3.7 million tonnes.

Danish climate targets state that the country must reduce emissions by 20 million tonnes by 2030. Plans already in place could see around half of that target achieved, meaning additional measures are still needed.

The tax, climate and business ministers are all slated to take part in a press briefing today to present the tax reform.

Military moves in at Køge Harbour

The harbour at the town of Køge south of Copenhagen will see a large military area established today as Denmark prepares to send a battalion of 800 soldiers to Lithuania, broadcaster DR writes. The battalion will be sent under the auspices of Nato.

Parliament must formally approve the decision to send troops, with a vote scheduled for tomorrow. The military is meanwhile preparing for the mission by moving hardware to Køge over the next week, according to DR.

Neither the army nor Køge Havn has officially commented on the military harbour, which DR reports will be in place until April 27th.

Government unveils energy plan to be ‘free from Putin’

The government presented yesterday a roadmap to end its dependence on Russian gas by boosting renewable energy, biogas and its own gas production to become “free” from President Vladimir Putin.

While the European Union has so far refused to ban Russian oil and gas over the Ukraine war, the 27-nation bloc aims to cut its gas imports from the country by the end of the year.

Individual member countries have also unveiled plans to cut their use of Russian fossil fuels.

The plan presented by the Danish government includes moving half of the 400,000 households that are heated with gas to district heating networks or electric heat pumps by 2028.

Weather: Dry and sunny on Wednesday

Another pleasant spring day is on the way today. All of Denmark will be dry with just a few localised clouds, mainly in West Jutland.

Temperatures will be a mild 16-18 degrees Celsius but easterly winds will make things feel somewhat cooler on eastern coasts.

