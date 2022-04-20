Read news from:
Denmark proposes uniform CO2 tax for most businesses

Denmark’s government on Wednesday proposed a “uniform” carbon dioxide emissions tax for businesses. But not all companies will pay the same rate according to the proposal.

Published: 20 April 2022 14:02 CEST
Climate activists outside Denmark's tax ministry, where a new CO2 tax proposal was presented on April 20th. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The government proposal, entitled Grøn skattereform or Green Tax Reform, was presented by ministers on Wednesday.

“The ambitious CO2 tax which we are now presenting is… an important step on the way to fulfilling our climate targets. We must phase out gas and other fossil fuels and replace them with green energy,” climate, energy and critical supplies minister Dan Jørgensen said in a press statement.

The government claims that the measures included in the plan will reduce CO2 emissions by 3.7 million tonnes by 2030.

That represents around one third of the 9.4 million tonnes needed to hit the national target of a 70 percent reduction of total emissions by the end of the current decade.

Specifically, the government proposes a CO2 tax of 750 kroner per tonne of emission. Companies covered by an EU quota system will however receive a deduction and will only be required to pay half of the full amount, 375 kroner per tonne.

According to a government expert advisory board, the five largest CO2-emitting companies in Denmark are responsible for over 40 percent of the country’s industrial emissions.

A number of these companies could be due for additional deductions to the CO2 tax.

Companies in the “mineralogical processing” sector are to be given further discounts on the tax and will only pay 100 kroner per tonne of emissions, according to the proposal. Companies covered by this definition include Aalborg Portland and Rockwool.

“The tax for mineralogical processes etcetera is related to this sector being subject to competition and there is therefore a risk of relocation abroad due to a large tax increase,” the government writes.

“The sector is given a special tax with a natural expectation that genuine reductions towards the 2030 climate target are delivered,” it added.

Seven billion kroner has been set aside under the proposal for investment in green energy in the sector in a bid to reduce its emissions.

Greenpeace blocks Russian oil delivery off Denmark

A dozen Greenpeace activists in kayaks and swimming in the water blocked the transfer of Russian oil between two tankers off Denmark's coast on Thursday, the environmental organisation said.  

Published: 1 April 2022 11:30 CEST
Greenpeace organised the action to call for a ban on the import of fossil fuels from Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine.

“At 11am, activists began the blockade of the supertanker Pertamina Prime, preventing the other ship Seaoath from approaching it and blocking the transfer of oil,” Greenpeace spokeswoman Emma Oehlenschlager told AFP.

Both ships are Russian.

Eleven activists rode kayaks or swam in the icy waters off of Frederikshavn, some of them carrying signs calling on governments to “stop fuelling the war”.

The activists painted “Oil fuels war” on the hull of the Pertamina Prime.

Some 100,000 tonnes of crude oil were to be transferred between the two ships.

In the past two weeks, the Danish branch of Greenpeace has carried out several actions against Russian vessels conducting oil transfers, though this was the first successful blockade.

“This is the only time we’ve managed to stop the delivery. In the other instances, the tankers either diverted or accelerated”, Oehlenschlager said.

“They will now maintain the blockade as long as possible to make sure the ships can’t get close to each other to carry out the transfer”, she said, urging Denmark to ban the transfer of Russian oil in its waters.

Greenpeace Denmark tweeted on Friday morning that activists were now being removed from the area by North Jutland Police.

READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: How much trade does Denmark do with Russia?

