Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MILITARY

Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen called on Sunday for citizens to vote to overturn Denmark’s opt-out from EU defence policy in a referendum to be held on June 1st, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 7 March 2022 09:42 CET
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen signs a 'national compromise' on defence
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen signs a 'national compromise' on defence with other party leaders, paving the way for a referendum on the country's EU defence opt-out. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

“Historic times call for historic decisions,” Frederiksen told a news conference, adding that the government “very clearly calls on Danes to lift the opt-out on defence”. 

Denmark’s opt-out, one of four EU special arrangements negotiated by the Scandinavian country, has seen it abstain from participation in EU military operations and from providing support or supplies to EU-led defence efforts.

“For me, as prime minister, this is a values-based decision,” Frederiksen said. 

The referendum is part of an agreement reached on Sunday with a majority of parties in Denmark’s parliament. These include the opposition Liberal and Conservative parties as well as the Social Liberals and Socialist People’s parties on the left, along with the governing Social Democrats.

The potential turnaround in the Nordic nation’s defence policy, in place for 30 years, comes as other European nations also overturned long-held positions on defence and security following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on 24th February.

Non-NATO countries Sweden and Finland have both seen public support for joining the military alliance reach historically high levels since the start of the assault, and this week both governments announced closer partnership with NATO and with each other on defence.

Meanwhile German chancellor Olaf Scholz U-turned on decades of defence policy by announcing a €100 billion defence spending hike and sending weapons to Ukraine.

On Sunday Danish PM Frederiksen also pledged to increase defence spending by 7 billion kroner (€941 million) over the next two years.

Calling it the “largest investment in recent decades”, Frederiksen set out plans to increase spending to two percent of GDP, in line with NATO membership requirements, by 2033.

The Social Democrat leader also expressed a wish to make Denmark “independent of Russian gas as soon as possible”, but did not specify a time frame.

“We will also work towards this in the rest of Europe,” Frederiksen said.

The upcoming referendum will be the ninth to be held in the Scandinavian kingdom since the 1972 public vote on EU membership.

After the public rejected the Maastricht Treaty in June 1992, Copenhagen obtained opt-outs in four sovereign areas: the single currency, justice and police matters, defence and EU citizenship.

In December 2015, the Danes voted no to strengthening their cooperation with the European Union on police and security matters for fear of losing their sovereignty over immigration.

READ ALSO: Denmark initiates talks on boosted military spending

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MILITARY

Denmark initiates talks on boosted military spending

Initial political discussions over the options for strengthening Denmark’s military and defence and been set in motion, according to the prime minister’s office.

Published: 4 March 2022 14:20 CET
Denmark initiates talks on boosted military spending

The talks, which are at an early stage, were begun as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They were confirmed by the leader of the Conservative party, Søren Pape Poulsen, who told news wire Ritzau that he and fellow opposition party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberal party had been at the discussions.

Left wing parties Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) and the Socialist People’s party are also reported to have been represented, according to Danish media Altinget.

Future military and defence policies were on the agenda for the talks.

Poulsen told Ritzau that an immediate cash injection for the Danish military had been discussed as well a possible referendum on the opt-out Denmark currently has in place with regard to EU defence laws.

The EU opt-out, which Denmark has had since 1992, means that Denmark does not participate in forming and implementing EU decisions and acts that are related to defence.

Denmark is currently under a target of NATO contributions of 2 percent of GDP agreed by NATO member states in 2014. The current defence spending plan runs until 2023 and the next one must seek to address the shortfall, Pape said.

“It’s crucial for us that any agreement in principle on Danish defence and security includes an agreement to reach the 2 percent of GDP in the next defence budget. And that we thereby bolster and strengthen our military. That’s more important than ever,” Poulsen said.

Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen has previously informed parliament that a defence budget of 2 percent of GDP by 2030 would require an additional 17.9 billion kroner to be spent on defence annually than it is currently.

SHOW COMMENTS