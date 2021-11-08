Tax in Denmark: Preliminary returns open in November

The release forskudsopgørelse (preliminary tax return), along with the årsopgørelse (annual return, calculated and displayed on the SKAT website at the beginning of March) are possibly the most important dates on the Danish tax calendar.

Within a set deadline which falls at the beginning of May, taxpayers can edit their tax information, such as by changing income or tax exemption information, thereby changing their final return and with it payable tax.

Prior to the March publication of the annual return, you can check how much tax you’ve paid or are due to pay during the course of the year and edit your income and deductions details on the preliminary version of the return, the forskudsopgørelse.

The preliminary return for the tax year ending in 2022 is released on November 18th.

READ ALSO:

Taxpayer in Denmark can log in to see their preliminary returns via the Danish Tax Authority (SKAT) website.

Self-employed and employed people alike can adjust their tax returns by entering any updated salary, pension or benefits information, along with deductions to which they might be entitled on their forskudsopgørelse.

The preliminary return forms the basis for the deductions, or amount of income on which tax is not paid, each month.

“It’s very important to address the information we have about your tax payments. That way you can avoid paying residual tax [restskat in Danish, ed.],” the Danish Tax Authority’s junior director Jan Møller Mikkelsen told news wire Ritzau.

The preliminary return is primarily based on the taxpayer’s most recent annual return and may therefore not account for changes in personal circumstances which have taken effect in the meantime. This can include place of employment, home ownership or lending.

One example of this may be increased home working, which can impact the deduction given to commuters known as kørselsfradrag.

“Working from home is just the kind of thing many people may be experiencing differently compared to earlier years,” Mikkelsen said.

The preliminary return is sent to all tax eligible individuals over the age of 15, totalling 5.3 million people in Denmark.