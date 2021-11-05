Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Conservative party against return of coronapas

Use of the Danish Covid-19 health pass, the coronapas, does not appear to be imminent after the Conservative Party said it does not favour bringing back the documentation for accessing places like restaurants and bars.

Requirements for a valid coronapas were lifted on September 1st, but with Covid-19 infection numbers currently soaring in Denmark, experts have called for the health pass to be brought back into use to stem infection spread.

The director of the Danish Health Authority Søren Brostrøm, last night added weight to these calls by asking politicians to reintroduce the coronapas.

Because of a change in the classification of Covid-19, the government must now have parliamentary backing to introduce most restrictions against the coronavirus. As such, the position of the Conservatives could be crucial.

“Test capacity has already been increased a lot so infected people can be identified and isolated. Those measured should be given a chance to work before we start speaking about the coronapas,” the party’s health spokesperson Per Larsen said.

Another right wing party, the Danish People’s Party, has already confirmed its opposition while the left wing Socialist People’s Party (SF) last night said it agrees with Brostrøm.

The family allowance welfare benefit granted by the Danish state to parents, børnepenge in Danish, will be divided and land in both parents’ bank accounts from January, provided both are legal guardians of their child.

The provision will not apply to parents who split before October 19th 2021, Udbetaling Danmark, the state administrator which pays out the allowance, said in a statement.

Current rules normally see the family allowance paid into the mother’s account.

Parents with sole custody will not be affected by the change.

English words among 214 new entries in Danish dictionary

The authoritative dictionary of the Danish language, Den Danske Ordbog, is updated with 214 new words today, broadcaster DR writes.

Many of the new words reflect growing awareness and discussion of climate, DR writes, with examples including klimaangst (climate anxiety) and plastaffald (plastic waste).

Modern Danish meanwhile uses a lot of English loan words, both colloquially and officially. As of today, the Danish dictionary includes cringe, disrupte (‘to disrupt’ with Danish grammar), snooze and gamechanger (contracted into a single word grammatically in Danish).