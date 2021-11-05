Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

<p><strong>Conservative party against return of coronapas</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Use of the Danish Covid-19 health pass, the coronapas, does not appear to be imminent after the Conservative Party said it does not favour bringing back the documentation for accessing places like restaurants and bars.</p><p>Requirements for a valid coronapas were lifted on September 1st, but with Covid-19 infection numbers currently soaring in Denmark, experts have called for the health pass to be brought back into use to stem infection spread.</p><p>The director of the Danish Health Authority Søren Brostrøm, last night added weight to these calls by asking politicians to reintroduce the coronapas.</p><p>Because of a change in the classification of Covid-19, the government must now have parliamentary backing to introduce most restrictions against the coronavirus. As such, the position of the Conservatives could be crucial.</p><p>“Test capacity has already been increased a lot so infected people can be identified and isolated. Those measured should be given a chance to work before we start speaking about the coronapas,” the party’s health spokesperson Per Larsen said.</p><p>Another right wing party, the Danish People’s Party, has already confirmed its opposition while the left wing Socialist People’s Party (SF) last night said it agrees with Brostrøm.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211104/denmark-records-highest-number-of-daily-covid-19-infections-this-year/">Denmark records highest number of daily Covid-19 infections this year</a></strong></li></ul><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211029/how-likely-is-the-return-of-covid-19-restrictions-in-denmark/">How likely is the return of Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark?</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211102/covid-19-in-denmark-experts-recommend-return-of-facemask-and-coronapas/">Covid-19 in Denmark: Experts recommend return of facemask and coronapas</a></strong></li></ul><p><strong>Family allowance can be paid to both parents from 2022</strong></p><p>The family allowance welfare benefit granted by the Danish state to parents, <em>børnepenge </em>in Danish, will be divided and land in both parents’ bank accounts from January, provided both are legal guardians of their child.</p><p>The provision will not apply to parents who split before October 19th 2021, Udbetaling Danmark, the state administrator which pays out the allowance, said in a statement.</p><p>Current rules normally see the family allowance paid into the mother’s account.</p><p>Parents with sole custody will not be affected by the change.</p><p><strong>English words among 214 new entries in Danish dictionary</strong></p><p>The authoritative dictionary of the Danish language, Den Danske Ordbog, is updated with 214 new words today, broadcaster DR writes.</p><p>Many of the new words reflect growing awareness and discussion of climate, DR writes, with examples including <em>klimaangst </em>(climate anxiety) and <em>plastaffald </em>(plastic waste).</p><p>Modern Danish meanwhile uses a lot of English loan words, both colloquially and officially. As of today, the Danish dictionary includes cringe, <em>disrupte </em>(‘to disrupt’ with Danish grammar), snooze and <em>gamechanger </em>(contracted into a single word grammatically in Danish).</p>
