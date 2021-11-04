Denmark records highest number of daily Covid-19 infections this year

The daily update from the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) shows that daily infections in Denmark are now at the highest level since December 30th last year.

The 2,598 cases were found amongst 131,164 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of 1.98 percent. That is a high number of tests compared to the average undertaken per day in recent months, in line with the government’s announcement last week that testing would be ramped up in response to spiralling case numbers.

Current high infection numbers should be taken seriously as a cause for concern, according to Eskild Petersen, professor in infectious diseases at Aarhus University’s Department of Clinical Medicine.

“With such a large increase in recent days, I’m concerned over the progress of the epidemic. The last few days have had numbers in excess of the State Serum Institute’s projections for the progress of the epidemic,” Petersen told news wire Ritzau.

Use of facemasks and the coronapas health app should be reintroduced as soon as possible in order to keep society open, the professor said.

“If we are to avoid closures of schools and the rest of society, we need to get ahead of things and it is proven that both coronapas and facemasks work against infection spread,” he said.

A total of 246 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19 in Denmark. This is 18 fewer than the figure for Wednesday.

But the lower number of people in hospital compared to yesterday may be misleading, Petersen warned.

“When so many people are infected now, the number of hospital admissions will increase in the coming days. This has been the case throughout the epidemic,” he said.