Danish government refuses to intervene over soaring house prices

Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Property

Share this article
Danish government refuses to intervene over soaring house prices
Houses being built in the town of Vig in June 2021. Photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

The government has decided against following advice from a guidance board suggesting it intervene in the country’s housing market.

The Systemic Risk Council (Det Systemiske Risikoråd) advised the government in June this year to act against consistently increasing house prices, specifically by limiting a grace period for instalments on mortgages given to people with high levels of debt.

The council is a government advisory panel which, according to its website, “seeks to prevent and reduce systemic financial risks that may put the economic development under stress.”

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs confirmed in a statement that it would not follow that advice.

The decision was based on signs that the market is beginning to cool, business minister Simon Kollerup said in the statement.

Explained: Why is Denmark starting to apply the brakes to its economy?

“There are good signs and therefore no reason to intervene here and now while we are also seeing that the Danish economy is healthy,” Kollerup said.

“Household economies are robust and the banks are stable,” he added.

Although no intervention will be made at the current time, a close eye will be kept in the housing market according to the minister.

“I believe it is due caution as we now hopefully move from corona times to more normal times – including on the housing market,” he said.

TELL US: Share your ups and downs of buying property in Denmark

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

MAP: Where in Denmark do you need to earn a million kroner to buy a house?
FOR MEMBERS

MAP: Where in Denmark do you need to earn a million kroner to buy a house?

Is the heat starting to come out of the Danish housing market?
FOR MEMBERS

Is the heat starting to come out of the Danish housing market?

House prices in Denmark leap 15 percent since beginning of pandemic

House prices in Denmark leap 15 percent since beginning of pandemic

EXPLAINED: What’s behind Copenhagen’s skyrocketing property prices?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What’s behind Copenhagen’s skyrocketing property prices?

FOR MEMBERS

How to get your deposit back when renting in Denmark

Island for sale in Denmark with own farm, wood and pond

PARTNER CONTENT

The hassle-free housing solution for international residents in Europe

In pictures: Twelve stunning Scandinavian swimming pools