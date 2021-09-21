TELL US: Share your ups and downs of buying property in Denmark

High rent prices in Copenhagen are a known problem for newcomers to the Danish housing market. For those who are ready to buy, house prices have been consistently increasing across the country, albeit with some easing off in recent months.

On Tuesday, the government announced it would not intervene in the housing market over the high prices, against the counsel given by its own advice board.

If you’ve bought property in Denmark in recent years, we’d like to hear about your experiences. Were there any rules that made it more challenging for you as a foreign national? Did things go easier than expected? Did you change plans for buying as a result of increasing prices?

