New arrest over suspected Mjølnerparken gang murder

Police Inspector Torben Svarrer. Photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau

Police in Copenhagen have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting in the Mjølnerparken area of Copenhagen that resulted in one death.

The 22-year-old man who was arrested has connections to the Danish capital’s organised crime gangs, police wrote on Twitter.

He will attended preliminary detention hearings on Thursday.

Four men have been held by police over the crime, with arrests including those of an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old on suspicion of firing from a scooter shots that killed Ghassan Ali Hussein, who was sitting in a car with two other people at the time of the incident.

“The 22-year-old is suspected of the same as the others, namely that they committed the killing together,” lead investigator Torben Svarrer said.

Svarrer declined to go into further detail as to the 22-year-old’s role in the crime.

22-year-old Ghassan Ali Hussein was killed and a 19-year-old man suffered minor injuries on November 9th when two men rode a moped into a parking lot near the Mjølnerparken park and fired shots at a car.

One of the four people so far arrested in connection with the case has subsequently been arrested due to insufficient evidence for remanding him in custody.

Two men were arrested and detained on Tuesday, suspected by police of being on the scooter at the time of the shots being fired.

The shooting has been linked by police to an ongoing conflict between rival gangs based around the Nørrebro neighbourhood in Copenhagen, including two groups known as ‘Loyal to Familia’ and ‘Brothas’.

The latter of those groups is reportedly based in the Mjølnerparken area.

Violence connected to the conflict between the gangs has plagued Copenhagen since the beginning of the summer, with several gang-linked injuries, as well as innocent passers-by, injured in shootings numbering into the high twenties.

Over 50 people have been detained as part of the police response to the gang shootings, which has included extra patrols and the implementation of stop-and-search zones in designated areas of the city.

Following the November 9th shooting, a ceasefire was reportedly agreed between the groups. That arrangement appears to remain in place at the time of writing.

READ ALSO: Danish police arrest two over gang-linked murder