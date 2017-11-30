Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

New arrest over suspected Mjølnerparken gang murder

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
30 November 2017
14:44 CET+01:00
crimeshootinggangs

Share this article

New arrest over suspected Mjølnerparken gang murder
Police Inspector Torben Svarrer. Photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
30 November 2017
14:44 CET+01:00
Police in Copenhagen have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting in the Mjølnerparken area of Copenhagen that resulted in one death.

The 22-year-old man who was arrested has connections to the Danish capital’s organised crime gangs, police wrote on Twitter.

He will attended preliminary detention hearings on Thursday.

Four men have been held by police over the crime, with arrests including those of an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old on suspicion of firing from a scooter shots that killed Ghassan Ali Hussein, who was sitting in a car with two other people at the time of the incident.

“The 22-year-old is suspected of the same as the others, namely that they committed the killing together,” lead investigator Torben Svarrer said.

Svarrer declined to go into further detail as to the 22-year-old’s role in the crime.

22-year-old Ghassan Ali Hussein was killed and a 19-year-old man suffered minor injuries on November 9th when two men rode a moped into a parking lot near the Mjølnerparken park and fired shots at a car.

One of the four people so far arrested in connection with the case has subsequently been arrested due to insufficient evidence for remanding him in custody.

Two men were arrested and detained on Tuesday, suspected by police of being on the scooter at the time of the shots being fired.

The shooting has been linked by police to an ongoing conflict between rival gangs based around the Nørrebro neighbourhood in Copenhagen, including two groups known as ‘Loyal to Familia’ and ‘Brothas’.

The latter of those groups is reportedly based in the Mjølnerparken area.

Violence connected to the conflict between the gangs has plagued Copenhagen since the beginning of the summer, with several gang-linked injuries, as well as innocent passers-by, injured in shootings numbering into the high twenties.

Over 50 people have been detained as part of the police response to the gang shootings, which has included extra patrols and the implementation of stop-and-search zones in designated areas of the city. 

Following the November 9th shooting, a ceasefire was reportedly agreed between the groups. That arrangement appears to remain in place at the time of writing.

READ ALSO: Danish police arrest two over gang-linked murder

crimeshootinggangs
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Five quick questions with Ebenezer Scrooge, who’s in Stockholm performing in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol until 31st December.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Danish police arrest two over gang-linked murder

Danish gangs agree on 'ceasefire': report

Danish police arrest three after fatal shooting

Danish gang member in critical condition after Copenhagen shooting

Nørrebro residents 'living in fear' after one killed, two wounded in shooting

Police divers find second arm in Køge Bay

Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains

Danish police lift lid on country-wide cannabis network
Advertisement

More news

Danish police use drone in operation against Christiania cannabis trade

'The abominable snowman is a bear': Danish researchers

Small drop in unemployment in Denmark: report
Advertisement

New strategy aims to get Danes speaking more languages

Black Friday 2017 was Denmark’s 'biggest ever shopping day'

Denmark’s 'Kundby Girl' sees prison sentence extended by higher court

Denmark still has world's highest taxes: report
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark extends block on UN quota refugees
  2. Police divers find second arm in Køge Bay
  3. Black Friday 2017 was Denmark’s 'biggest ever shopping day'
  4. New strategy aims to get Danes speaking more languages
  5. Danish police arrest two over gang-linked murder
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement