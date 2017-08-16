Advertisement

Copenhagen Police set up second stop-and-search zone

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
16 August 2017
19:16 CEST+02:00
gangsshootingsloyal tofamilia

Share this article

Copenhagen Police set up second stop-and-search zone
hief Police Inspector Jørgen Bergen Skov. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
16 August 2017
19:16 CEST+02:00
Police in Copenhagen have established a new stop-and-search zone in the Amager island district after shootings and violence spread to the area.

The decision to establish the Amager ordinance was based on “several episodes in which, in public areas, firearms were used, causing danger of death,” police wrote in a press statement.

The shootings are connected to “a conflict between two gang groups,” the police wrote.

Police did not confirm whether they were referring to the ‘Loyal to Familia’ group and a rival group from the Nørrebro and Mjølnerparken neighbourhoods, which have been closely connected to gang-related shootings that have beset Copenhagen throughout the summer.

Three specific shootings on Amager – two in April and one that took place on Tuesday this week, in which one person was hit by a shot – were referred to by police in the statement.

“The aim of establishing the stop-and-search zone is to create a feeling of security for residents in the area by helping to prevent persons carrying or possessing weapons,” Chief Police Inspector Jørgen Bergen Skov said in the statement.

A similar zone covering areas of Nørrebro, Husum, Brønshøj and Bispebjerg was established by police in July.

The ordinances (called visitationszoner in Danish) allow police to stop anyone within a predetermined area and search them for weapons without having probable cause. 

According to data released after two weeks of the original zone being in place, 143 individuals had been searched without any weapons being found.

Nevertheless, these zones were then prolonged until August 17th with the area extended.

The new Amager stop-and-search zone is initially effective until Thursday August 31st.


The new stop-and-search zone on Amager. Photo: Københavns Politi

gangsshootingsloyal tofamilia

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Copenhagen police raid gang leaders as residents march against violence

Latest Nørrebro shooting sends man to hospital after police make arrest

Three more Copenhagen shootings Thursday night: reports

Nørrebro bullet hit balcony, travelled through door and into sofa: police

Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs

Copenhagen Police extend stop-and-search zone

Copenhagen’s Nørrebro district has third shooting in a week

Danish street gang expanding into Sweden: police
Advertisement

More news

Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures

Danish submarine 'deliberately sunk' after journalist vanished

No body in sunken Danish sub, reporter still missing: police
Advertisement

Danish submarine owner detained over Swedish journalist's death

Missing submarine found off Copenhagen, search called off

Swedish woman still missing as Denmark sends divers to stricken sub

7 out of 10 Danes optimistic about future of the EU: poll
Advertisement
2,385 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish submarine 'deliberately sunk' after journalist vanished
  2. Danish mystery submarine sailed with lights off: witness
  3. Danish police take to air in search for missing Swedish journalist
  4. Latest Nørrebro shooting sends man to hospital after police make arrest
  5. Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
View all notices
Advertisement