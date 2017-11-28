Danish police arrest two over gang-linked murder

A police cordon at Mjølnerparken on November 9th. File photo: Kenneth Meyer/Polfoto/Ritzau

Police in Copenhagen have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal gang-linked shooting in the Mjølnerparken neighbourhood earlier this month.

The two men will attend a preliminary detention hearing on Tuesday, Copenhagen Police confirmed on Twitter.

To mænd med banderelation anholdt her til morgen for drabet i Mjølnerparken 9.11. Fremstilles senere i dag #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) November 28, 2017

Both men are connected to Copenhagen’s organised crime gangs. Two other men have also been detained in connection with the shooting, according to a report by newspaper Politiken.

The murder was an apparent culmination of an ongoing conflict between rival groups based around the Nørrebro neighbourhood in the Danish capital.

A ceasefire was announced last week after the fathers of rival gang members ostensibly intervened to negotiate a cessation of hostilities.

22-year-old Ghassan Ali Hussein was killed and a 19-year-old man suffered minor injuries on November 9th when two men rode a moped into a parking lot near the Mjølnerparken park and fired shots at a car.

Fathers of individuals connected to the gangs subsequently worked with local mosques to secure a truce between the conflicting groups, writes Politiken.

The two groups, known as ‘Loyal to Familia’ and ‘Brothas’, represent gangs connected to the Blågårds Plads and Mjølnerparken areas of Nørrebro respectively, reports the newspaper.

The ceasefire is reported to be in place until mid-December.

Violence connected to the conflict between the gangs has plagued Copenhagen since the beginning of the summer, with several gang-linked injuries, as well as innocent passers-by, injured in shootings numbering into the high twenties.

Over 50 people have been detained as part of the police response to the gang shootings, which has included extra patrols and the implementation of stop-and-search zones in designated areas of the city.

READ ALSO: Nørrebro residents 'living in fear' after one killed, two wounded in shooting