Danish police arrest three after fatal shooting

Deputy Chief Inspector Torben Svarrer speaks to media. Photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau

Two men aged 21 and 28 have been arrested after a shooting in the Mjølnerparken area of Copenhagen.

Police are currently appealing for witnesses to the crime to come forward, reports newspaper Politiken.

Three people in total were detained after the violent incident on Thursday, in which a 22-year-old was killed and a second was injured, according to the report.

Police confirmed the arrest of the 28-year-old on Thursday evening before stating at a press conference on Friday that the second individual had also been arrested. One of the two is connected to Copenhagen’s organised crime gang network, according to Politken’s report of the press conference.

The three people will attend a preliminary court hearing behind closed doors.

Police are still calling for assistance from the public in connection with the incident on Thursday, including with the identification of a man wearing a red jacket and a woman thought to have been close to the scene on the Tagensvej road at the time of the shooting.

“Additionally, we would like to speak to witnesses who may have seen a black moped with two people on board drive into Mjølnerparken [park, ed.],” deputy chief inspector Torben Svarrer said.

The two people on the scooter are reported to have driven alongside a car in which three men were sitting, writes Politiken. One of the suspected shooters is the reported to have fired shots through the car’s windows.

A 22-year-old man was injured by the shots while another man was wounded superficially.

The third person in the car left the scene before police arrived.

Copenhagen Police confirmed that the third individual had been identified but had not yet been tracked down.

Svarrer declined to comment on any possible link between recent gang-related shootings in Copenhagen and the release from prison several weeks ago of Shuaib Khan, a leading figure in organised crime gang Loyal to Familia.

Gang-related violence has plagued the Danish capital and in particular the Nørrebro neigbourhood for nearly six months.

Copenhagen Police director Anne Tønnes stressed at Thursday evening's press conference that the situation was being taken seriously and that police measures were beginning to show results.

“We have detained over 60 persons from local gangs. We have searched more that 3,300 local residents to ensure that we confiscate as many weapons as possible, and will continue our massive effort. We will not stop until these gangs have been put out of action,” Tønnes said according to Ritzau.

