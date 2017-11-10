Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish police arrest three after fatal shooting

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
10 November 2017
12:56 CET+01:00
crimeshootinggangscopenhagen gang conflict

Share this article

Danish police arrest three after fatal shooting
Deputy Chief Inspector Torben Svarrer speaks to media. Photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
10 November 2017
12:56 CET+01:00
Two men aged 21 and 28 have been arrested after a shooting in the Mjølnerparken area of Copenhagen.

Police are currently appealing for witnesses to the crime to come forward, reports newspaper Politiken.

Three people in total were detained after the violent incident on Thursday, in which a 22-year-old was killed and a second was injured, according to the report.

Police confirmed the arrest of the 28-year-old on Thursday evening before stating at a press conference on Friday that the second individual had also been arrested. One of the two is connected to Copenhagen’s organised crime gang network, according to Politken’s report of the press conference.

The three people will attend a preliminary court hearing behind closed doors.

Police are still calling for assistance from the public in connection with the incident on Thursday, including with the identification of a man wearing a red jacket and a woman thought to have been close to the scene on the Tagensvej road at the time of the shooting.

“Additionally, we would like to speak to witnesses who may have seen a black moped with two people on board drive into Mjølnerparken [park, ed.],” deputy chief inspector Torben Svarrer said.

The two people on the scooter are reported to have driven alongside a car in which three men were sitting, writes Politiken. One of the suspected shooters is the reported to have fired shots through the car’s windows.

A 22-year-old man was injured by the shots while another man was wounded superficially.

The third person in the car left the scene before police arrived.

Copenhagen Police confirmed that the third individual had been identified but had not yet been tracked down.

Svarrer declined to comment on any possible link between recent gang-related shootings in Copenhagen and the release from prison several weeks ago of Shuaib Khan, a leading figure in organised crime gang Loyal to Familia.

Gang-related violence has plagued the Danish capital and in particular the Nørrebro neigbourhood for nearly six months.

Copenhagen Police director Anne Tønnes stressed at Thursday evening's press conference that the situation was being taken seriously and that police measures were beginning to show results.

“We have detained over 60 persons from local gangs. We have searched more that 3,300 local residents to ensure that we confiscate as many weapons as possible, and will continue our massive effort. We will not stop until these gangs have been put out of action,” Tønnes said according to Ritzau.

READ ALSO: Danish gang member in critical condition after Copenhagen shooting

crimeshootinggangscopenhagen gang conflict
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Danish gang member in critical condition after Copenhagen shooting

Nørrebro residents 'living in fear' after one killed, two wounded in shooting

Copenhagen 'ignored' gang members on social welfare: report

Two receive light injuries in 'gang-related' Copenhagen shooting

16-year-old dies in Copenhagen shooting

Copenhagen police close off neighbourhood after new shooting

Nørrebro shots may have been fired at car: police

Copenhagen Police set up second stop-and-search zone
Advertisement

More news

More Danes want Danish products: report

Danish wind turbine giant blown off course by cloudy outlook

Danish doctor negligence case to be retried by supreme court
Advertisement

Foreigners should not be allowed to run in Danish local elections: DF

Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers

Danes 'best in Scandinavia' at paying with mobiles: survey

Why a Danish 'bloodbath' is coming back to Stockholm, almost 500 years later
Advertisement
2,366 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers
  2. What the duck is Mortensaften?
  3. Cats protect newborns against asthma: Danish researchers
  4. Foreigners should not be allowed to run in Danish local elections: DF
  5. First driverless bus could be on road to Denmark
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
21/08
student job
View all notices
Advertisement