Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Police destroy object involved in Billund Airport bomb threat

An object that was handed in at Billund Airport on Saturday as part of a bomb threat, and which was suspected of containing explosives, was destroyed last night in a so-called controlled explosion by military explosives specialists, Southeast Jutland Police confirmed in a statement.

Billund, Denmark's second largest airport, reopened late on Saturday after a man was arrested in connection with a bomb threat that forced its evacuation.

During the search in Billund airport in central Denmark, police arrested a man in his thirties and removed an object "likely to contain explosives". He has since been remanded in police custody until May 17th.

Whether or not the object actually contained explosives will be clarified by the results of chemical tests.

Vocabulary: sprængstof – explosives

Fire service hands over Børsen to police and builders

The fire service in Copenhagen, Hovedstadens Beredskab, has finished work at the old Stock Exchange after last week’s fire and has handed over the building to police and construction workers, the fire service’s director Jakob Vedsted Andersen said at a short briefing this morning.

That means police can now access the burnt-out part of the building to commence forensic examinations.

“The police have had difficulty getting into the building until we had stabilised it. We’re now getting to a stage where the police can get in and look at some things,” Andersen said.

Vocabulary: adgang – access

Cold spring weather could mean slippery roads

Warm spring weather has not really arrived yet in Denmark, and this week’s temperatures are unlikely to change that.

Motorists are advised to check conditions for potential icy roads ahead of early morning journeys this week, meteorologist Klaus Larsen of met office DMI told newswire Ritzau.

“A little rain will fall during the week and that can mean that when it’s freezing, you might get what we call freezing wet road surfaces,” Larsen explained.

“So during the mornings you should probably give way in a lot of parts of the country. Reduce speed a bit, because it could well be slippery most mornings,” he said.

Vocabulary: give agt – give way

Controversial stud farm auctioned off after bankruptcy

The stud farm Viegård Stutteri, which was in the news last year after activists accused it of mistreating horses and police dug up a number of partially decomposed animals to investigate the matter, has now been sold off at auction after the owners went bankrupt.

The owners were eventually cleared of any charges after investigations showed the dead horses were not malnourished when they died.

The stud farm went for 8.51 million kroner according to local newspaper Viborg Stifts Folkeblad.

Vocabulary: stutteri – stud farm