Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Odense Light Rail 147 million kroner short

Odense’s new Letbane light railway expects to make a loss of 147 kroner for 2023 and 2024 due to low passenger numbers, broadcaster DR reports.

The railway’s chairperson Jesper Rasmussen urged the Odense city government to give additional funding to the light rail as he presented the figures at a briefing yesterday. Operating costs for the transport system will go up this year and next, Rasmussen said.

“This is a shame and a very regrettable situation. Even though our passenger numbers since opening have been less than forecast, we’ve always expected the curve to start moving in the right direction. But that’s yet to happen,” he said.

The Light Rail opened last year with 25,000 passengers expected daily, but Odense Letbane now expects an average of just 14,500 per day for 2023.

“We have to find the money needed for the Light Rail to keep running,” Rasmussen said.

Vocabulary: driftstilskud – operating subsidy

Spy agencies on trial over undercover agent claims



Denmark's spy agencies go on trial today in a unique case brought by a Dane who claims he spied for Denmark in Syria but wound up in prison over alleged ties to the Islamic State (Isis) terror group, news wire AFP reports.

In a case that has proven embarrassing for Danish intelligence services and politicians, Ahmed Samsam, 34, a Danish national of Syrian origin, claims he was working for the secret service PET and military intelligence service FE in Syria in 2013 and 2014, spying on foreign jihadist fighters.

But in 2018 Spanish courts found him guilty of fighting for Isis.

Several investigations by Danish media since then have backed Samsam up, concluding he never joined Isis, but the two intelligence agencies -- inherently tightlipped -- have refused to say whether he was working for them.

Vocabulary: efterretningstjeneste – police security/espionage agency

Police find 50 horses buried in raid on stud farm

Police found up to 50 horses buried in a macabre-looking investigation at a stud farm near Viborg in Jutland yesterday.

Images from the scene show JCBs digging partially decomposed horses from the ground at the stud farm, Viegård, near the village of Skals. The horses were reportedly buried without the necessary permits. A photo follows at the bottom of this article – avert your eyes if you'd rather not see it.

In a press statement, Central and West Jutland Police said around 390 living horses had also been inspected with some evidence of inadequate treatment but not gross mistreatment.

Police have received repeated reports of alleged mistreatment of animals at the stud farm over an extended period, according to news wire Ritzau.

Samples of the dead horses will be sent for testing to ascertain whether they died of starvation, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said.

Vocabulary: stutteri – stud farm

Opposition parties hit out at Liberal leader over reshuffle

Opposition parties have accused Liberal (Venstre) party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of failing to take responsibility after he announced he would be leaving the defence ministry.

Liberal leader Ellemann-Jensen, who is also deputy prime minister, on Tuesday announced he was swapping ministerial roles with party colleague Troels Lund Poulsen, meaning that Poulsen becomes defence minister and Ellemann-Jensen is now economy minister.

“When a minister gets a bad situation or has problems, (now) you can just do a quick reshuffle with another minister,” the leader of the right-wing Danish People’s Party (DF), Morten Messerschmidt. told news wire Ritzau in reference to incorrect information given by the defence ministry to parliament earlier this year over the purchase of 19 artillery cannons for Denmark’s military from Israeli company Elbit Systems.

Ellemann-Jensen recently apologised to parliament over the matter and backed an independent review.

“And that way you avoid facing responsibility in parliament,” Messerschmidt said.

The centre-left Socialist People’s Party (SF) also expressed criticism of the reshuffle.

“Changing minister again causes chaos in the ministry and that worsens our ability to ask questions,” defence spokesperson for SF Anne Valentina Berthelsen said.

Vocabulary: ministerrokade – minister reshuffle