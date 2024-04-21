Denmark airport reopens after bomb threat, man arrested
Denmark's second largest airport reopened late Saturday after a man was arrested in connection with a bomb threat that forced its evacuation, police said.
During the search in Billund airport in central Denmark, police arrested a man in his thirties and removed an object "likely to contain explosives".
Chemical tests will be carried out for confirmation.
Danish police arrested the man after he "himself informed the police at the airport that the object he had dropped off contained explosives", they said in a statement.
READ ALSO: Man arrested after bomb threat at Denmark airport
The airport reopened at 7:00 pm (0500 GMT), but several flights were cancelled or delayed during its closure.
Police are also investigating whether there is a link between this bomb threat and the bombing of an ATM in Billund at around 4:00 am on Saturday.
Billund airport is near the headquarters of the manufacturer of Lego toy bricks and the Legoland theme park.
Comments
See Also
During the search in Billund airport in central Denmark, police arrested a man in his thirties and removed an object "likely to contain explosives".
Chemical tests will be carried out for confirmation.
Danish police arrested the man after he "himself informed the police at the airport that the object he had dropped off contained explosives", they said in a statement.
READ ALSO: Man arrested after bomb threat at Denmark airport
The airport reopened at 7:00 pm (0500 GMT), but several flights were cancelled or delayed during its closure.
Police are also investigating whether there is a link between this bomb threat and the bombing of an ATM in Billund at around 4:00 am on Saturday.
Billund airport is near the headquarters of the manufacturer of Lego toy bricks and the Legoland theme park.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.