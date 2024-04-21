Advertisement

Travel news

Denmark airport reopens after bomb threat, man arrested

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 21 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Sun 21 Apr 2024 08:27 CET
Denmark airport reopens after bomb threat, man arrested
Police tape outside terminal 3 at Kastrup airport in Copenhagen in 2015. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND/AFP.

Denmark's second largest airport reopened late Saturday after a man was arrested in connection with a bomb threat that forced its evacuation, police said.

Advertisement

During the search in Billund airport in central Denmark, police arrested a man in his thirties and removed an object "likely to contain explosives".

Chemical tests will be carried out for confirmation.

Danish police arrested the man after he "himself informed the police at the airport that the object he had dropped off contained explosives", they said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after bomb threat at Denmark airport

The airport reopened at 7:00 pm (0500 GMT), but several flights were cancelled or delayed during its closure.

Police are also investigating whether there is a link between this bomb threat and the bombing of an ATM in Billund at around 4:00 am on Saturday.

Billund airport is near the headquarters of the manufacturer of Lego toy bricks and the Legoland theme park.

More

#Travel news

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also