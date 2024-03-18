Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Bags of cocaine washed up on Zealand shore

Several bags filled with narcotics were discovered Saturday afternoon on a beach near the town of Sjællands Odde on the northwest coast of Zealand, police said.

The bags were found by members of the public who were walking on the beach. They called police at around 5pm. Additional bags, also containing drugs, were found along the coast in nearby locations – the Sejerø bay and Sejerø island – police said yesterday afternoon.

Newspaper Ekstra Bladet meanwhile reported a large police presence on a residential road in Sjællands Odde, but police initially declined to comment.

The packages found in the bags have been “brought to a secure place”, a police spokesperson said later on Sunday.

“We would strongly advise the public not to take potential narcotics home with them,” senior inspector Kim Løvkvist said in a statement.

Any walkers who find more bags should contact the police immediately, he said.

Vocabulary: narko – narcotics/drugs

Mona Juul set to be formally elected Conservative chairperson

The Conservative Party will on April 21st hold an extraordinary national congress, where the party’s political leader Mona Juul is expected to be elected as chairperson.

The date for the congress, which will be held in Jutland town Herning, was confirmed after a Conservative board meeting on Sunday.

The party is electing a new new chairperson after the death of previous leader Søren Pape Poulsen earlier this month.

Juul currently has no competitors for the post, but Conservative party members can nominate themselves as candidates between now and the date of the congress.

“I would say you'd have to have a lot of confidence to do that. Because Mona has massive support,” acting leader Michael Ziegler told newswire Ritzau.

Juul has already been confirmed as the party's political leader, but she must be elected by party members to become chairperson. The two roles are usually combined but can also be held by different people.

Vocabulary: landsråd – national congress

Six arrested for kidnapping during major police operation

Six persons were arrested yesterday evening for extortion and kidnapping, the Copenhagen West police district said in a press statement.

Police received at around 11pm Saturday a report that armed men had kidnapped another man, who was in his 20s, and then driven him away in a car. Police responded with a major operation which led to the arrests.

Several police departments police districts across southern Zealand involved in the operation, before the man who was kidnapped was found at about 4pm yesterday. He was severely injured.

Vocabulary: frihedsberøvelse – kidnapping/holding captive

Tivoli to build ‘daredevil’ new rides

Tivoli, one of Copenhagen’s most-visited attractions, has announced it will build three new rides by 2030.

One of the three new rides will be a “wild” new rollercoaster, Tivoli director Susanne Mørch Koch told news wire Ritzau.

“After we closed [rollercoaster] Vertigo a few years ago, we need something big, wild and fast, and we have begun planning this,” she said.

Project development and building permit applications will begin this year with construction to start in 1-2 years’ time, she said.

Two other new rides will open in the park in 2026, the director also said.

“There will be something for the daredevils, and something of the type we call a ‘family experience’,” Koch said.

Tivoli reopens for its 2024 season on March 22nd.

Vocabulary: vovehals -- daredevil