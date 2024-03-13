Danish Conservative party names Juul as new leader

Advertisement

Juul is the new political leader of the party and will be elected as party chair at an upcoming extraordinary national congress, the Conservatives said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The date of the congress is yet to be confirmed and further arrangements will be made following a meeting of the party’s leadership.

A political leader can be chosen by the party’s members of parliament alone, but the chairperson must be elected by members.

In theory, the two roles can be held by different people, but this is not usually the case. Poulsen was both chairman and political leader until his death earlier this month.

“We are not letting go of Søren but we must choose a new political leader for our party, because that’s how parties work. Even though it doesn’t quite seem fair,” Juul said at the briefing.

“We are also looking to get things in order so we know what we agree on. I dare say Søren would have wanted that,” she said.

“I’m very proud that the Conservative parliamentary group has placed its confidence in me with the task of being political leader,” said Juul, who has been a member of parliament since 2019.

Juul’s previous roles in the party’s parliamentary group include as spokesperson for climate and business.