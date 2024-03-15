Copenhagen amusement park Tivoli to build ‘daredevil’ new rides

Advertisement

One of the three new rides will be a “wild” new rollercoaster, Tivoli director Susanne Mørch Koch told news wire Ritzau.

“After we closed [rollercoaster] Vertigo a few years ago, we need something big, wild and fast, and we have begun planning this,” she said.

Project development and building permit applications will begin this year with construction to start in 1-2 years’ time, she said.

Two other new rides will open in the park in 2026, the director also said.

“There will be something for the daredevils, and something of the type we call a ‘family experience’,” Koch said.

This autumn, work will begin on redevelopment of the side of the park where the existing “Demon” rollercoaster is located. It is here that the two new rides will be built by 2026.

The building work is unlikely to affect the visitor experience according to Koch.

“We will solve this by screening off the area but in a way that guests won’t notice,” she said.

“I actually think we can do it in a way that guests won’t notice until it’s open again,” she said.

Tivoli reopens for its 2024 season on March 22nd.