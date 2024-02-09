EXPLAINED: How does Denmark's "danmark" private health insurance work?

Advertisement

The basic principle of the Danish welfare system is that all citizens have equal rights to social security. The majority of health services are financed by taxes and are mainly free of charge. This includes access to a family doctor or GP, as well as free specialist consultations and treatments.

Anyone who is registered as a resident in Denmark and issued with a personal registration number is entitled to all public health services. This is stated on yellow health card (sundhedskort), which is issued by the municipality in which you reside.

However there are certain areas of the health system that are not free, including dentists, physiotherapists and opticians. So many people become members of a private health insurance scheme called Sygeforsikring "danmark".

What is Sygeforsikring "danmark"?

Sygeforsikring "danmark", often shortened to just "danmark" (the small 'd' and double quote marks are part of the stylisation of a somewhat confusing name) has around 2.4 million members, who pay membership fees rather than premiums. It was once comparable to the unemployment insurance scheme A-Kasse, before there was a free public health service in Denmark.

Many large companies offer their employees health cover from the scheme. Once a member, you get subsidies for various services from dentists, chiropractors, psychologists to certain operations. The members' site lists the different practitioners to choose from.

Who can become members?

To become a member of "danmark" you must meet certain health and age requirements. This includes being under the age of 60, not having a serious illness or being on medication. You must live in Denmark and have a CPR number. You must not have been referred to, expect to have or have been treated by a physiotherapist, chiropractor, psychologist or other therapists within the past 12 months.

You are not necessarily excluded if you are not completely healthy or on medication. Your condition will be assessed and affect the cost of your membership.

Can children become members?

When you become a member, your children can be co-insured for free, until they are 16 years old.

16-25 year-old membership plans include 100 percent subsidies for various dental treatments and increased subsidies for psychologists, vaccinations and contact lenses.

In 2022, a law was passed in Denmark which now means dental care is free for children and young adults until they turn 22. The law applies to everyone born in 2004 and after.

Is it the same as life and critical-illness insurance?

It isn't but you can buy this as an extra part of your membership, which provides financial help in the event of life-threatening illness and death.

What are the different levels of insurance cover?

There are four different levels of cover: Basic, Group 5, Group 1, Group 2. Before you become a member, you answer certain questions to find out which group is best for you.

Basic cover

The basic cover is for those who don't need to use the subsidy offers at the time of joining but want to make sure they can have it in the future without having to submit a health declaration. This costs 99 kroner per quarter or 396 kroner per year (2024) plus a 1.1 percent statutory non-life insurance tax to the state.

Group 5

With Group 5, you get subsidies for medicine, vaccinations, dental appointments, glasses and contact lenses. You get a subsidy for the price of a physiotherapist, chiropractor, acupuncturist, reflexologist or psychologist You can also get money off certain treatments abroad (EU/EEA/UK).

This cover plan costs 407 kroner per quarter or 1,628 kroner per year (2024) plus a 1.1 percent statutory non-life insurance tax.

Group 1

You get all the subsidies for Group 5 but it also it also covers foot treatment and extended dental treatment. After one year, the cover provides a subsidy for a number of operations. This includes certain treatments and operations abroad (EU/EEA/UK).

It costs 904 kroner per quarter or 3.616 kroner per year (2024) plus the 1.1 percent statutory non-life insurance tax.

Group 2

Group 2 is the most comprehensive cover and as well as the subsidies for Group 1, it includes subsidies for specialist medical care and laboratory tests and certain treatments and operations abroad (EU/EEA/UK). After one year, the cover also provides a subsidy for a number of operations.

This cover plan costs 1,086 kroner per quarter or 4,344 kroner per year (2024) plus the 1.1 percent statutory non-life insurance tax.

How much money will I save?

You can see exactly what subsidies are given for each treatment to help you decide on membership, but a few examples are outlined below.

A basic consultation at the dentist has a subsidy of 70 kroner for each membership group. Root canal treatment has a subsidy of up to 300 kroner for each membership group. Because there are a range of different diagnostics and treatments you might need when you visit the dentist, the various subsidies amount to a significant saving.

For contact lenses, there is a total subsidy of 840 kroner per year or 600 kroner for Group 5. A pair of glasses can be subsided at either 30 percent of the total price or 420 kroner for all memberships.

For physiotherapy, there's a total subsidy over 12 months of 600 kroner for Group 5, 1,200 kroner for Group 1 and 1,500 kroner for Group 2.

These discounts are automatically registered and calculated (normally a member of staff such as a receptionist will ask if you are a member of "danmark" when you arrive for your appointment). They are then paid back into your account. You can choose for this to be done on an annual, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly basis.

