Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Six S-train lines disrupted this morning

Six of the seven S-train lines in Copenhagen are either delayed or not running this morning, operator DSB states on its website.

Line F is the remaining line to be operating regularly.

The problems are being caused by a broken cable at Copenhagen Central Station, DSB said.

Lines A, C and E are running with fewer trains than normal, B and H are delayed while BX is not running at all.

A new update is expected this morning.

Vocabulary: forsinket – delayed

New rules to come into effect on car inspections

A set of new rules, including photo requirements, will take effect from January 1st in an effort to stop car road safety inspections, periodisk syn in Danish, from being falsified.

The photos will have to show that the vehicle in question has actually been taken to the mechanic who conducted the check.

The measures come after media reports earlier this year exposed a black market for fake inspection certificates being sold via social media.

“It’s quite unacceptable that there have been rebels in this industry who have approved cars without even seeing them,” Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen said.

Parliament agreed to take action on the issue earlier this year, and the relevant bill has now been processed.

Vocabulary: køretøj – vehicle

Young drivers use mobiles more frequently behind the wheel

The proportion of younger drivers who use their phones while at the wheel – in breach of traffic laws – is increasing, according to a new study by the Danish Road Safety Council and Trygfonden foundation.

Some 31 percent of drivers aged 17-24 said that they often, sometimes or occasionally write a message or look something up on their phones while driving over 40 km/h. That compares to 21 percent in 2019.

As many as 16 percent said they take photos or videos.

“We are simply dealing with a digital generation who always have their phones in their hands. They use it for everything and for many hours each day. Many find it hard to put their phone aside and take a break from digital life,” the Road Safety Council’s project leader Morten Wehner told news wire Ritzau.

Vocabulary: lægge telefonen fra sig – put the phone down

New winter route connects Denmark’s Billund Airport to Gran Canaria

A new route operated by airBaltic will offer two weekly departures from Central Jutland airport Billund to warmer conditions on Spanish island Gran Canaria.

The direct service was launched on December 1st and makes it easier for tourists from Denmark to get to “one of their favourite winter destinations”, airBaltic said in a press statement.

The service will operate twice weekly from December until March 29th next year. Flights will leave Billund at 2:45pm on Mondays and Fridays, returning from Gran Canaria at 7:40am on the same days.

In April, the airline will switch to a single weekly scheduled flight between the two airports, it said in the statement. That service will depart on Thursdays.