Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Politicians agree move against illegal car inspections

Parliament has agreed new laws that will clamp down on illegal fake certifications of biannual car safety inspections.

The inspections, bilsyn, are required by law every second year but reports have emerged in Danish media in recent months of garages that have issued black market certificates without actually inspecting the cars.

New rules will require photo documentation showing the vehicle in the workshop for inspection, as well as other measures aimed at proving authenticity.

“My expectation is that this will largely put a stop to black market and SMS vehicle inspections,” Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen said to broadcaster DR.

Vocabulary: at sætte en stopper for – to put a stop to

Monday could be ‘first summer day’ in August

The weather is looking promising today and throughout this week, with meteorologists suggesting a “hint of summer heat” can be looked forward to.

“That means 18-23 degrees (Celsius), on some days up to 25 degrees,” meteorologist Jesper Eriksen with national met office DMI told news wire Ritzau.

“It will unfortunately still be inconsistently warm. That means there will be a mix of sun and clouds but also spells of rain on some days,” he also said.

A meteorological “summer day” is defined as a day with temperature exceeding 25 degrees C. That has not happened so far in August.

Vocabulary: en snert – a hint

Copenhagen Pride targeted in cyber attack

Copenhagen’s Pride festival was the target of a cyber attack on Sunday morning, organiser Lars Henriksen told newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“We’ve had over 200 attacks on the website within the last day. We’re working to get it going again,” Henriksen said.

The website was subject to a DDoS attack, the newspaper writes, meaning it was flooded with traffic to the extent it becomes inaccessible.

The week-long festival began on Saturday with Copenhagen’s Pride march itself to take place on August 19th. Some 30,000 people joined the parade last year with 250,000 spectators.

Vocabulary: en parade – a parade / march

Government has no plans on savings model for elderly care

The government currently does not intend to move forward with a plan to introduce a model by which elderly care costs would be partially financed be a new savings fund scheme that would be paid into alongside taxes.

The idea of introducing an additional “savings” scheme for the public elderly care system was aired and debated during the summer, but it now appears unlikely to take more definite form.

“The government want to fulfil the policies it outline in the coalition agreement and this was not a part of that,” Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the coalition Moderate party, told newspaper Berlingske.

The leaders of the other two parties in the coalition, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, confirmed this stance in the same interview.

Vocabulary: at indfri – to fulfil / redeem