How will transport in Denmark be affected by storms and flooding this weekend?

Advertisement

Ferry and rail services are both set to be disrupted by the bad weather, and wind-sensitive vehicles were advised against using the Vejlefjord Bridge in southeastern Jutland on Thursday afternoon.

On its live traffic information page, the Danish Roads Directorate said that vehicles sensitive to heavy winds were advised not to cross due to high winds. The wind levels are expected to fall on Saturday morning, it said.

National meteorological agency DMI has warned of critically high water levels from Friday morning until around noon on Saturday along southern sections of the East Jutland coast, off southern Funen, the south coast of Lolland and Falster and southeastern Zealand.

The agency on Thursday morning increased its storm surge warning with shores around the Little Belt strait and the fjords of Flensburg, Aabenraa and Haderslev in South Jutland at between 1.9 and 2.4 metres above normal water levels.

The forecasts warn of water levels so high that summer house areas, harbours and other locations could be flooded.

As such, police have advised residents to leave the affected areas by Friday.

Advertisement

READ ALSO:

Ferries

Ferries all across Denmark, servicing main routes and small islands as well as international departures to Norway, Germany and Sweden and the ferry from Ystad in Sweden to Bornholm, are affected by the conditions as of Thursday afternoon.

An overview of the disruption collated by national broadcaster DR shows expected changes on the following ferries.

Routes not mentioned below have not announced changes or cancellations at the time of writing, but some are subject to decisions being made on Friday or Saturday – so it’s best to check ahead with the operator if you have a journey planned.

Frederikshavn – Læsø Cancellations will be announced one hour before scheduled departure, some cancellations expected on Friday.

Cancellations will be announced one hour before scheduled departure, some cancellations expected on Friday. Hou – Sælvig (Samsø) Thursday's departures at 3:45pm from Sælvig and 5pm from Hou cancelled. All departures cancelled on Friday. Announcement pending on Saturday services.

Thursday's departures at 3:45pm from Sælvig and 5pm from Hou cancelled. All departures cancelled on Friday. Announcement pending on Saturday services. Aarhus – Sælvig (Samsø) Services suspended on Thursday and Friday. Announcement pending on Saturday services.

Services suspended on Thursday and Friday. Announcement pending on Saturday services. Esbjerg – Fanø Departures may be cancelled on Friday and Saturday due to low water levels on west coast.

Departures may be cancelled on Friday and Saturday due to low water levels on west coast. Fynshav (Als) – Bøjden (Fyn) All departures on Thursday and Friday cancelled, Saturday morning departures cancelled.

All departures on Thursday and Friday cancelled, Saturday morning departures cancelled. Fynshav (Als) – Søby (Ærø) All departures on Thursday and Friday cancelled, services may resume on Saturday at 3pm.

All departures on Thursday and Friday cancelled, services may resume on Saturday at 3pm. Faaborg – Søby (Ærø) All departures on Thursday and Friday cancelled, services may resume on Saturday at 3pm.

All departures on Thursday and Friday cancelled, services may resume on Saturday at 3pm. Svendborg – Ærøskøbing All departures on Friday cancelled. Last departures are on Thursday at 6:35pm from Ærøskøbing and 8:05pm from Svendborg. Services expected to resume on Saturday at 3pm.

All departures on Friday cancelled. Last departures are on Thursday at 6:35pm from Ærøskøbing and 8:05pm from Svendborg. Services expected to resume on Saturday at 3pm. Marstal – Rudkøbing All departures on Friday cancelled, services expected to resume on Saturday.

All departures on Friday cancelled, services expected to resume on Saturday. Ystad – Rønne (Bornholm) Express 5 service early departure on Friday may be delayed, all other express services on Friday replaced by reserve ferry.

Express 5 service early departure on Friday may be delayed, all other express services on Friday replaced by reserve ferry. Frederikshavn – Oslo (Norway) All departures between Frederikshavn and Oslo cancelled on Thursday and Friday. Operator DFDS has said passengers with reservations will be contacted.

All departures between Frederikshavn and Oslo cancelled on Thursday and Friday. Operator DFDS has said passengers with reservations will be contacted. Grenaa – Halmstad (Sweden) Operator Stena Line has cancelled Friday’s departures at 6:10am from Halmstad, 1:25pm from Grenaa and 7pm from Halmstad. Sunday’s 2:10pm departure from Grenaa is also cancelled because the ferry will be on the wrong side of the Kattegat.

Operator Stena Line has cancelled Friday’s departures at 6:10am from Halmstad, 1:25pm from Grenaa and 7pm from Halmstad. Sunday’s 2:10pm departure from Grenaa is also cancelled because the ferry will be on the wrong side of the Kattegat. Hirtshals – Kristiansand (Norway) Operator Fjord Line has cancelled the Hirtshals-Kristiansand service on Thursday at 5:30pm and Friday at 10am. Friday’s 3pm Kristianssand-Hirtshals service also cancelled.

Operator Fjord Line has cancelled the Hirtshals-Kristiansand service on Thursday at 5:30pm and Friday at 10am. Friday’s 3pm Kristianssand-Hirtshals service also cancelled. Gedser – Rostock (Germany) Two departures cancelled on Thursday evening from Gedser to Rostock and two departures on the return trip. All services cancelled Friday until Saturday morning at 3am from Gedser.

Advertisement

Rail

Cancellations and delays are possible all over Denmark from Friday afternoon as a result of the weather conditions, national operator DSB said on its website.

Affected services on Friday include Næstved-Nykøbing F, Copenhagen-Næstved via Køge, Copenhagen-Næstved via Roskilde, Aarhus-Aalborg, Aarhus-Fredericia.

Changes to planned services can included reduced frequency and slower trains.

It’s worth noting that DSB’s travel time guarantee applies if you are delayed by more than 30 minutes overall on your journey.

Orange discount tickets valid on October 20th may be used on the 19th or 21st if you face delays due to the expected disruptions, DSB says.

READ ALSO: How to claim compensation if your rail journey in Denmark is delayed