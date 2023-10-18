Danish forecaster warns of 'dangerous' two-metre storm surge

Advertisement

According to the forecaster, sea levels will be between 1.7m and 2m higher than normal between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning in the worst affected area, which stretches from the South Funen Archipelago up into the Little Belt strait between Funen and Jutland.

The southern suburbs of Copenhagen, such as Avedore, Ishøj, and Brøndby, the south-east Zealand coast, and the coast of Lolland-Falster, will be hit by a less severe storm surge, taking sea levels to between 1.4m and 1.8m higher than normal.

"The weather situation is very serious, especially because it's going to blow for so long from an easterly direction and it is unusual for it to blow from that direction for so long," Jesper Eriksen, meteorologist on duty at DMI, told public broadcaster DR. "Because we are coming up against a stormy gale, the situation is serious."