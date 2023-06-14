Danish rail strikes: How to claim compensation if your journey is delayed

Advertisement

DSB has a customer guarantee that allows passengers delayed by more than 30 minutes to claim compensation for their ticket. There are different options, depending on your type of travel.

Basic travel compensation (DSB Basis Rejsetidsgaranti)

You can get compensation if you have been delayed by more than 30 minutes on a journey with DSB long-distance, regional or S-train in Denmark with a ticket or travel card.

It is the arrival time at your destination station and not the time of your departure that determines how much you are delayed. If you are delayed by over 30 minutes with a combination of transport, for example 15 minutes late on the train and then 20 minutes late on the bus, you can't apply for compensation.

You are often alerted to the fact you can claim compensation by an announcement on the delayed train or the DSB app.

How to apply

You can apply for compensation through the DSB website. Here you can choose whether you want a ticket for a new journey on the same route, or to have money deposited into your designated bank account (NemKonto). The amount of money you can receive depends on how long your train was delayed by.

You receive the full price of the ticket for delays of 120 minutes or more. It's 75 percent for delays of 90 minutes or more; 50 percent for delays of 60 minutes or more and 25 percent of the ticket price for delays of 30 minutes or more.

You can also get a refund for up to 50 kroner if you have bought food or drink after a train delay of more than 60 minutes. This is for refreshments bought either on the train or at the train station in connection with the journey. You have to attach your receipt to the application.

Travel cardholder compensation (DSB Pendler Rejsetidsgaranti)

If you travel with a DSB Commuter Card, Youth Card, Business Card, Rejsekort Commuter Card, or other cards that are valid for at least 30 days, you can only get compensation for a delayed journey if you have registered beforehand for the compensation guarantee (Pendler Rejsetidsgaranti). Here you can only cover yourself for one route.

If you are then delayed, the compensation you are entitled to is calculated automatically and the money put directly into your bank account so you don't have to submit a claim. If you don't have one of the travel cards listed under the compensation scheme, you apply through the basic compensation scheme above.

International travel compensation (DSB Udland Rejsetidsgaranti)

If you are traveling with DSB on an international ticket, you can receive compensation if your journey is delayed by 60 minutes or more.

You complete an application on DSB's website where you need your ticket, seat reservation and any documentation about the delay. The application must be sent no later than two months after the day you were delayed.

The compensation only applies to the part of the journey for which DSB is responsible. You receive 50 percent of the price of the ticket for delays of 120 minutes or more. It's 25 percent for delays of 60-120 minutes.

If the ticket was purchased abroad, you must contact the point of purchase of the ticket. If you have an Interrail Pass then compensation claims are decided according to the Eurail Group and not DSB.