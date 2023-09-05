Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Police confiscate axes and knives in stop-and-search zone

Copenhagen Police have seized weapons including axes and knives in a special ordnance zone in the city, put in place after a gang-related shooting two weekends ago.

The shooting in the Christiania enclave left a 30-year-old man dead. The zones are occasionally used by police in response to violent incidents. When the zones are in effect, police within the zone can stop people and check their possessions without meeting the usual requirements to do so.

Eight people have since been given preliminary charges for illegal weapons possession after searches in the zones, police said yesterday. Around 200 have been searched.

“Around 14 blades and four other weapons have been found or confiscated,” police said. That includes an axe that police found in an abandoned cargo bike in the Nørrebro and Nordvest part of the visitation zone.

Vocabulary: en økse – an axe

Man arrested for suspected killings of two women

A 24-year-old man arrested by police under suspicion of killing two women was remanded in detention for four weeks by the Aarhus City Court yesterday.

The two women he is suspected of killing are aged 18 and 23. The latter was found by police in the suburb of Brabrand on Sunday. Police are reported to believe they were poisoned by the man.

The 23-year-old woman was similarly found in the man’s apartment in Brabrand, several weeks ago on July 24th. She died four days later but police did not suspect a crime had been committed at the time, East Jutland Police said in a statement yesterday.

Vocabulary: varetægtsfængslet – held in police custody

Denmark ‘on alert’ for corruption in Ukraine support

Denmark is keeping a close eye on the use of materials donated to Ukraine after allegations of corruption recently came to the fore, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said yesterday.

Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov was removed from the position yesterday.

“He is being replaced, and I don’t know what’s behind the matter. It is of course certain that, if we donate things, we are alert about making sure the things we donate are used in the fight for freedom,” Poulsen said during an awards event for Danish veterans yesterday.

Vocabulary: anklager om corruption – accusations of corruption

American military damages 60 cars at Danish port

Some 60 brand-new Mercedes, Jeep and Polestar cars were accidentally damaged by American military unloading at Danish port Esbjerg, newspaper Berlingske reported yesterday.

The mishap occurred as a resulted of unloading work to move heavy military hardware from a ship onto the harbour.

“It was the American military. It was some of their helicopters,” Port Esbjerg director Dennis Jul Pedersen told the newspaper.

Pedersen said he did not know if any insurance claim had been sent to the US Military.

Vocabulary: beskadiget – damaged