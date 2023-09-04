Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Summer makes surprise comeback

With the calendar now displaying an autumn month, summer is set for a last dance this week with dry, sunny conditions and temperatures up to 26 degrees Celsius.

“The weather this week will be quite different to what we’ve had for most of the summer,” meteorologist Bolette Brødsgaard from national agency DMI said to news wire Ritzau.

“It’s been very wet this summer. This week, on the other hand, will be very dry and most places will get lots of sunshine,” she said.

Some mist on Monday morning will clear up, with sun and temperatures up to 23 degrees forecast today, and similar conditions to follow throughout the week.

Vocabulary: at fortælle en anden historie – to tell a different story

Reduced lanes at night on Great Belt Bridge

The Great Belt Bridge will have single-lane traffic between 8pm and 5am for the next three weeks starting today, bridge operator Sund & Bælt said in a statement.

The lane closures will not be in place on Friday evenings or Saturday and Sunday mornings, however.

Roadworks on the box-girder section of bridge (as opposed to the suspension bridge component) are responsible for the closures.

Vocabulary: dobbeltrettet vejbane – two-way road lane

Police arrest man after 18-year-old woman found dead

Police have arrested a man after an 18-year-old-woman was on Sunday found dead in Brabrand, a suburb of Aarhus, East Jutland Police said in a statement.

Circumstances around the woman’s death are considered by police to be suspicious. Few details have so far been made public.

Forensic investigations around the location where the woman was found were ongoing on Sunday.

“We are looking at a very serious incident where an 18-year-old woman has lost her life under suspicious circumstances,” senior investigator Thomas Schouby Hansen said in a statement.

Vocabulary: mistænkelige forhold – suspicious circumstances

Lack of labour ‘costing businesses billions’

Danish businesses missed out on 31 billion kroner in potential revenues in June and July because of a shortage of labour, according to a study conducted by the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

The figure comes from survey of 734 member organisations conducted by the Chamber of Commerce. The companies in question are based in sectors including trade, service and IT.

“I think this is very alarming. This money could have been spent on innovation, development and hiring new employees,” the organisation’s CEO Brian Mikkelsen said.

Vocabulary: en mangel – a lack/shortage