Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Small islands welcome proposal for cheaper ferries

The draft 2024 budget is set this week to propose new subsidies to small islands and outlying areas to make ferry tickets cheaper.

The decision has been welcomed by local communities who say it will boost visitor numbers as well as the number of residents in Denmark’s islands.

“It means that access to our islands we get easier”, said the chairman of the association Sammenslutning af Danske Småøer (“Association Danish Small Islands”), Kirsten Sydendal, said.

“High fares keep people away, low fares get people to come.

“So we think this could bring more tourists and make more people want to live on the islands,” she said.

Vocabulary: takster – fares, rates

Around 20 flights cancelled at Copenhagen Airport due to problems in UK

A technical breakdown on air traffic control at UK airports caused disruption across Europe yesterday including in Copenhagen, where 20 flights experienced delays or cancellation.

Around 6,400 passengers and 44 services faced potential delays, the airport said yesterday afternoon, but the actual totals turned out to be lower. The problem was identified by British airport technicians during the afternoon, Sky News reported.

Several departures were cancelled, however, including airline Norwegian’s flights from Manchester and Edinburgh to Copenhagen.

“The aircraft can now gradually begin to be sent on their way but passengers should still keep an eye out for delays,” press spokesperson for CPH Airport Lene Elmegaard said on Monday evening.

Vocabulary: at sende afsted – to send on his/her/its way

Police put stop-and-search zones in place after Christiania shooting

Police in Copenhagen have put stop and search zones put in place following a shooting in the Christiania enclave on Saturday that left a 30-year-old man dead.The shooting has been confirmed by police to be linked to gang violence.

The zones are occasionally used by police in response to violent incidents. When the zones are in effect, police within the zone can stop people and check their possessions without meeting the usual requirements to do so.

One zone will cover Christiania and part of Amager, with another in parts of Nørrebro and Nordvest on the other side of the city, police confirmed.

Vocabulary: visitationszone – stop-and-search zone

2024 budget could boost unemployment benefits for retraining

The coming draft 2024 budget is to offer some people who receive job insurance, ‘dagpenge’, 110 percent of their regular benefit rate by training in a sector where there is a labour shortage.

The option to receive more dagpenge, by taking a professional qualification (erhvervsuddannelse) within a sector where labour is in short supply, could be made permanent next year.

People over the age of 30 who have no qualifications, or whose qualifications are obsolete, are eligible for the scheme.

Vocabulary: brancher med mangel på arbejdskraft – sectors with a labour shortage