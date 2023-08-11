Danes look abroad for holidays as rain dominates summer at home

Advertisement

Last month was reported to be one of the wettest ever months of July in Denmark, and the weather has arguably got worse in August with storms, heavy rain and strong winds across the country this week.

Although June saw a long dry, hot spell, the second half of the summer has been so wet and cool that the demand for holidays abroad has jumped sharply, according to Danish travel agency Apollo.

In a press statement on Friday, the company said it had registered a 35 percent increase in sales compared with last week.

READ ALSO: Five indoor activities for kids on a rainy summer day in Denmark

That is evidence that the desire for foreign travel among Danish customers is closely connected to the weather at home, Apollo said.

Advertisement

“So far this week Apollo can report a sales increase of no less than 35 percent compared to last week, which also had an increase of 25 percent compared to the week before,” the travel company’s statement reads.

Sales were mainly for travel in August and September, but interest in winter holidays is also up according to the company.

"Travel sales are now going as quickly as the nice weather here at home disappeared,” Apollo head of sales Glenn Bisgaard said in the statement.

“The majority of current orders are from sun-thirsty Danes who didn't travel abroad this summer and who now feel as though autumn has already arrived,” he said.

Mediterranean destinations are particularly popular for such customers, he noted.

READ ALSO: How will Denmark be affected by climate change-driven tourism?

Autumn and winter holidays, including those during school holidays, are also seeing increased sales, Apollo claims.

“In the autumn school holidays, some hotels and travel destinations are already almost sold out,” the company said in the statement.

The common factor for the most popular travel destinations is a guarantee of sunshine as well as short travel time, particularly during the winter, the company said.