Danish home insurance firms get thousands of claims after storms

Stormy weather at the beginning of August has resulted in over 1,000 damage claims with insurance companies.

One firm, Topdanmark said on Tuesday that it had received over 420 reports of damage following bad weather on Monday and Tuesday.

The claims relate mainly to rain and wind damage from private customers with house or holiday home insurance, the company said.

“We have had a busy start to the week and have helped customers all over the country who have suffered everything from flooded basements and broken windows to leaky roofs and loose objects like trampolines, that have been blown loose and damaged property,” Topdanmark housing insurance manager Helene Ibsen told news wire Ritzau.

Although the stormy weather began to settle in much of the country late on Tuesday, heavy rain and storm-force winds are still possible in northern Jutland, according to national met office DMI.

Ibsen said she expects Topdanmark to continue to be busy on Wednesday and throughout the week.

Another insurance company, Tryg, meanwhile said it has received almost 500 claims related to recent days’ weather, while the Alm. Brand company had received 200 damage reports by Tuesday morning.