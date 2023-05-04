Danish PM Frederiksen urges Ukraine support 'today' after Nordic summit with Zelensky

Advertisement

The leaders of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland met for a summit in Helsinki on Wednesday and were joined by Ukrainian president Zelensky.

During his visit, Zelensky thanked the Nordic countries for their support but asked for more weapons and for their delivery to be accelerated.

Nordic countries have so far delivered weapons worth a total of €4.4 billion to Ukraine and €1.5bn in humanitarian and civil aid.

Following the meeting in Helsinki, the leaders of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Ukraine issued a joint statement outlining their cooperation.

“The Nordic countries remain unwavering in their commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. The Nordic countries will continue their political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes – individually, together as the Nordics, as well as through international cooperation in the European Union, in NATO, in the United Nations and in other formats,” the statement said.

"We need to hurry, you don't need our support in the future, but today," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a briefing following the summit.

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre also reiterated his country's support for Ukraine.

“The Nordic countries stand by your side on the way towards European integration and on the way into NATO. When peace comes, it must be on the terms of the country that has been attacked,” Støre said.

Zelensky said at the press conference that he expects fighter jets to be given to Ukraine due to a planned counteroffensive.

Denmark has recently announced the donation of tanks to Ukraine as well as energy infrastructure partnerships. An announcement on whether to donate fighter jets will be made by the summer, Acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has said.

The Scandinavian country's 2023 budget sets aside seven billion kroner for spending on assistance to Ukraine.