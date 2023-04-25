Denmark to help Ukraine repair and develop wind power capacity

Advertisement

A five-year partnership between the two countries on wind power was announced by Denmark’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities in a statement on Tuesday.

A long-term feature of the plan could see Denmark assist in constructing offshore wind power plants in Ukraine.

“Russia’s destructions in Ukraine have had far-reaching consequences for Ukrainians and Ukrainian energy security,” Danish energy minister Lars Aagaard said in the statement.

“With this agreement we are engaging ourselves more in securing the Ukrainian people have access to electricity and that they increase their energy independence from Russia,” he said.

Higher wind power capacity will also give Ukraine “the chance to integrate green alternatives into their energy infrastructure,” he also said.

Ukraine had onshore wind power capacity of 1.7 gigawatts prior to the Russian invasion, according to the Danish ministry’s statement.

Many Ukrainian wind turbines have been destroyed as a result of the Russian invasion, which began in February 2022.

Denmark and Ukraine have worked together on energy since 2014, but the war has resulted in that partnership now revolving around acute assistance, coordinated donations and short-term rebuilding of Ukrainian infrastructure, the Danish Energy Agency said earlier this month.