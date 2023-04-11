Advertisement

Ukraine

Denmark likely to make decision on fighter jets to Ukraine 'before summer'

AFP
AFP - [email protected] • 11 Apr, 2023 Updated Tue 11 Apr 2023 15:27 CEST
image alt text
Denmark and other countries are likely to make a decision on whether to donate F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine by this summer, acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen says. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark's defence minister said Tuesday he expected the Danes and allies to decide on whether to donate Western fighter jets to Ukraine "before the summer"

Discussions are taking time because countries have to act together, acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said during a visit to Ukraine.

"Denmark will not do it alone," Lund Poulsen told several Danish media outlets, adding that a decision was still achievable "in the near future."

"We need to do this together with several countries. We will also have a dialogue with the Americans about this," the minister said.

Slovakia and Poland began deliveries of Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in late March and early April.

Warsaw has said it is ready to give away all of its MiG-29s -- around 30.

But despite requests from Kyiv, no modern fighter jets such as the US-designed F-16 have been pledged, and Washington has so far said it would
not send fighter jets.

The Netherlands and France have not ruled out sending jets and in February Britain offered to train Ukrainian fighter pilots.

Denmark has a fleet of 43 US-designed F-16s, 30 of which are in active service.

The fleet is being replaced by the more modern F-35, of which Denmark has purchased 27.

 

 

Comments

