How long can you leave Denmark for and not risk your residency?

The are different rules for staying away from Denmark, depending on your residency permit.

The only type of residence document that cannot be revoked, however long you are away from Denmark, is Danish citizenship. Every other type of residence expires if you are out of the country for long enough.

When do I have to leave the CPR system?

You have to tell the Civil Registration System (CPR) if you will be out of the country for more than six months. if you go to Denmark on holiday during your stay abroad, this will not interrupt the 6-month period.

You are also obliged to tell CPR if you are away for less than six months but sublet your residence while you are away.

Staying in Greenland or the Faroe Islands is considered time away from Denmark.

What do I do on my return to Denmark?

You must inform The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) on your return after a long period away from Denmark.

If you are only abroad for a holiday and your address is not removed from the CPR system, you do not need the confirmation from SIRI about your right to residence on your return.

However for longer lengths of stay, which may include you no longer having a Danish address or CPR number, you first need to apply for your residence permit to remain valid. SIRI will also confirm your right to residency on your return.

If you leave Denmark for more than agreed on your permit, you will have to revoke your residency. You then have to reapply for residency, based on new circumstances.

Temporary residence as EU/EEA/Swiss citizen

Under the EU Free Movement Directive, an EU citizen (or their non-EU family member) may leave Denmark for up to six months each year without losing residence status.

Temporary residence as non EU/EEA/Swiss citizen

This is more complicated and depends on the circumstances under which temporary residency was granted. These various circumstances are outline below.

Residency based on a work permit or study

You may leave Denmark for up to six successive months without losing residence status. More than this and you will automatically lose your residency.