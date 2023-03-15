Read news from:
PROPERTY

Danish house prices could fall by nearly 10 percent in 2023

A new forecast by Denmark’s central bank Nationalbanken predicts that house prices could fall by 9.4 percent this year.

Published: 15 March 2023 11:23 CET
Denmark's central bank forecasts a drop in house prices by up to 10 percent this year. File photo: Mathias Løvgreen/Ritzau Scanpix

The new forecast shows increased pessimism from the central bank over house price trends in 2023, given the previous forecast from September 2022 predicted a drop of 5.6 percent for the current year.

In the forecast, published on Wednesday, the National Bank writes that the predicted trend “reflects a market where sellers have not sufficiently reduced asking prices in relation to what buyers are willing to and can afford to pay in relation to the steep interest rate increases”.

“There have been large knockdowns [due to interest, ed.] which have increased further in recent months. That indicates that further falls in price await,” it said.

Nationalbanken raised its lead interest rate in December by 0.5 percent to 1.75 percent.

READ ALSO:

Next year could also see a “technical decrease” in property prices according to the central bank. This will be at a far more modest level of 0.3 percent and is primarily a result of the calculation technique by which 2023 and 2024 prices are compared, according to news wire Ritzau.

An actual bottoming-out of house prices is expected in December this year, Nationalbanken forecasts. At this point, prices will be back at 2020 levels should the latest prognosis bear out.

Property prices will subsequently begin to increase again but at a lower rate than their decrease during 2023. As such, the average house price in 2024 will be less than the average for 2023.

2025 will see a return to house prices at a higher average level than the prior year, Nationalbanken predicts.

PROPERTY

Danish mortgage arrears increase as costs go up

A higher number of Danish homeowners are finding it difficult to meet the repayment schedule on their mortgages, new figures show.

Published: 1 February 2023 07:40 CET
Data from the interest organisation from banks, Finans Danmark, shows that the “arrears percent” or restanceprocent was 0.14 percent in the third quarter of 2022, a small increase compared to preceding quarters.

That means homeowners on average did not pay 1.4 kroner in every 1,000 kroner they were due to pay on their mortgages during the quarter.

It is understandable that late 2022 presented challenges for homeowners, an analyst said in comments to news wire Ritzau.

“It’s a good sign of health that homeowners are proving themselves to be solid repayers,” Brian Friis Helmer, private economist with Arbejdernes Landsbank, said in a written comment.

“Because homeowners are in the middle of a time in which increasing interest, higher energy prices, and generally high inflation make life as a homeowner more expensive than we have seen for many years,” he said.

The arrears percent reflects that proportion of total repayments from homeowners which has not been paid three and a half months after the payment deadline.

READ ALSO:

