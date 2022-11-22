For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: How to restructure and reduce your mortgage in Denmark
Denmark's unique borrowing system has enabled thousands of people to restructure their mortgages this year, cashing in on high interest rates which have caused a drop in market value of covered bonds. We explain how it all works and how you can potentially pay off a sum of your mortgage.
Published: 22 November 2022 15:25 CET
Thousands of Danish home owners have taken advantage of the markets this year and restructured their mortgages to pay off a portion of their loan. Photo: Mathias Svold/Ritzau Scanpix
