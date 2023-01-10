Read news from:
Number of homes for sale in Denmark up 30 percent in 2022

After a period with low numbers of homes for sale, 2022 offered a lot more to choose from for buyers in Denmark.

Published: 10 January 2023 11:09 CET
'For sale signs' are cropping up all over Denmark, with the number of homes on the market up sharply. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

New data from banking organisation Finans Danmark show that the number of houses for sale across the country is around 31 percent higher than it was a year ago.

This represents the largest influx of homes onto the market for 16 years, economist Brian Friis Helmer of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau via written comment.

“The many extra ‘for sale’ signs come as a result of interest in buying houses drying out notably during the course of the year, as the housing market began to experience a headwind,” he said.

Higher interest rates in particular have dealt a blow to the market, he said.

Around 36,000 detached houses, terraced houses and apartments were for sale at the end of 2022, according to Finans Danmark.

The number of homes on the market is now at its highest for two years, Helmer said.

“But that comes from a point where it was at its lowest since 2006,” he also noted.

The price of a new home or flat has meanwhile fallen for the fourth consecutive month.

Copenhagen and its surroundings in particular have seen a sharp jump — the number of owner-occupied flats on the market has leapt nearly 70 percent in the last year.

But it’s not all roses for the would-be home buyer in Denmark. Higher interest rates make it more expensive to finance home loans, Helmer noted. 

“There are handles at both ends of the rope and the overall package for home buyers is therefore not better measured over all parameters,” he wrote.

Danish electricity companies blasted for ‘borrowing money from consumers’

The Danish Consumer Council (Forbrugerrådet Tænk) recently called out energy companies for acting as banks by charging consumers in advance during an energy crisis.

Published: 28 December 2022 10:17 CET
Four out of five Danes are looking for ways to save money due to the high electricity prices, according to a recent Consumer Council survey.

Electricity prices have gone up throughout the country. Still, not a single electricity company promotes the option of paying for actual electricity consumption ​​on their website (arrear payments) despite several of them offering the option to customers, the Consumer Council warns.

The organisation is critical of such behaviour, noting that it amounts to “bad information for the consumer,” which in some cases has resulted in customers getting bills of up to three times more than their actual consumption.

“Consumers de facto act as banks for the companies. We can see that the amounts collected are often significantly higher than what has been used,” Consumer Council chief Mads Reinholdt told TV 2.

Survey results

In the Consumer Council’s survey, 30 out of 40 contacted energy companies responded.

It is possible to pay for actual rather than expected consumption at 10 of the 40 companies the Council reached out to.

However, nine of the ten do not advertise the option, and several companies also require a credit rating or fee from their customers before they allow them to pay for their actual usage, TV 2 reports.

The survey also showed that 53 percent of Danish consumers prefer arrears payments, while 34 percent prefer advance payments.

One of the country’s largest energy companies, Andel Energi, says that the majority of their customer base already pays for actual consumption. Therefore, they believe there is no need to promote the option.

“Generally, we have always invoiced in arrears, and we continue to do so. This, of course, means that a very large proportion of our customers are currently on (the) arrears (model),” a manager in the company, Jack Kristensen, stated.

“Unless the customer wants something else, they will basically be set up with arrears payments,” Kristensen added, noting that all new customers pay for actual consumption.

Risk associated with advance payments

Mads Reinholdt warns that consumers who pay for electricity in advance cannot get their money back if an electricity company goes bankrupt.

“They take on the entire risk by paying for a product they never received. It is completely unreasonable. If a company goes bankrupt, consumers risk not getting their money back,” he warned.

The energy crisis also means that companies are at greater risk of bankruptcy, so the risk is, therefore, even greater for consumers, who already pay more for electricity, the Consumer Council noted.

