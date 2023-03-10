Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Will falling inflation in Denmark mean lower living costs?

Inflation took another step backwards in February, according to new figures from Statistics Denmark. But how long will it be before the financial burden on consumers lightens?

Published: 10 March 2023 11:49 CET
A low-price supermarket in Aarhus. Inflation has fallen for four consecutive months but when will consumers feel a cost of living improvement? Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Consumer prices last month were 7.6 percent higher than they were in February 2022, Statistics Denmark said in preliminary inflation figures published on Friday.

That represents a slight reduction of inflation compared to January, where prices were up by 7.7 percent compared to a year prior.

The small difference means that a trend of declining inflation has continued for a fourth consecutive month after a peak inflation of 10.1 percent was registered in October.

February’s slight drop can be attributed primarily to falling energy prices. Rent costs and food prices continue to be an upwards force on the inflation metric, however.

READ ALSO: Lower energy prices take air out of Danish inflation

Core inflation (Danish: kerneinflation), a measure of inflation which excludes food and energy prices, is sometimes used by economists as a measure of how entrenched inflation has become in other areas of the economy.

That metric was up slightly in February to 6.7 percent from 6.6 percent in the previous month, and is yet to peak.

“In other words, inflation is still stubborn and 2023 will be a year of high inflation like 2022,” senior economist with Sydbank, Mathias Dollerup Sproegel, wrote in an analysis provided to news wire Ritzau.

“This wildly high inflation hurts private finances. A typical family with children in the last year would have to find 30,000-40,000 kroner extra in their household budget to buy the same items as a year ago,” he said.

Lower inflation does not mean falling prices, but that prices increase at a lower rate than previously.

However, an inflation rate lower than wage increases will be experienced by consumers as an overall improvement in their purchasing power.

READ ALSO: Danish store workers get pay rise in new bargaining agreement

“Today’s numbers correspond to an average family with children needing around 2,950 kroner more for their monthly consumption than a year ago,” senior analyst and private economist Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen told Ritzau in an analysis of the figures.

“Even if you take into account wage increases in the meantime, this will be a case of a fall in living standards,” she said.

Although inflation and high prices appear to be resilient, there is also cause for optimism in the figures, according to the economist.

“The difference is that while the strain on family finances just kept increasing in 2022, the arrow is now pointing in the right direction for private Danish finances,” she said.

“We expect a modest falling inflation coupled with relatively good wage increases will meaning a restoration of purchasing power so we are back at the level from 2021 by the time we reach the end of 2024,” she said.

READ ALSO: Why prices in Denmark could still increase despite falling inflation

ENERGY

Danes cut electricity use by ten percent with prices ‘the same’ as last year

Electricity prices were similar in January 2022 and January 2023, but consumers in Denmark used around 10 percent less power this year compared to last.

Published: 3 March 2023 17:26 CET
Increased awareness and saving measures appear to have left their mark on Danish electricity consumers, according to a report by broadcaster DR.

As energy bills shot upwards last year because of factors including inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many began to limit or economise their use of electricity and energy.

Measures included the use of apps to track the hourly price, use of appliances at night and turning down heaters and switching off lights.

READ ALSO:

While electricity prices were extremely high during the late summer and autumn last year, reaching over 8 kroner per kilowatt hour in August, they are now back at a comparable level to January 2022, when the price rises were yet to take hold.

Analysis from energy companies NRGi and Norlys have both found that people in Denmark used considerably less electricity in January this year than they did 12 months prior, DR reports.

Norlys said its customers used 13 percent less energy from one January to the next, while NRGi found the same trend, placing the difference at around 10 percent.

“This shows that we have retained good habits,” Norlys Energy’s head of customer service Pernille Storgaard told DR.

That makes sense despite what are currently equivalent energy prices between this year and last, an analyst said.

“The fall in price [since mid-late 2022, ed.] looks like stopping now and then the electricity price will be at the level we have now. That is around 1 krone per kilowatt hour when it’s not windy and a bit less when it’s windy or the sun is shining,” Kristian Rune Poulsen, senior consultant with Green Energy Denmark, told DR.

Denmark’s increased reliance on wind and sun generated power means swings in price are more likely than in the past, he said.

“You can still save money by moving energy consumption by, for example, turning on the dishwasher at night. If you have an electric car, or are a high consumer of electricity, even more money can be saved by being a flexible consumer,” he said.

