Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COST OF LIVING

Why prices in Denmark could still increase despite falling inflation

Around half of retail businesses in Denmark say they expect their prices to go up within the next three months.

Published: 21 February 2023 17:04 CET
Why prices in Denmark could still increase despite falling inflation
Danish food prices could remain high as energy bills go down. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Although inflation has fallen in each of the last three months in Denmark, half of the country’s retail businesses say they expect to put their prices up in the coming three months according to a report by news wire Ritzau.

Some 54 percent of retailers, excluding car dealerships, said they expect prices to go up according to data published by Statistics Denmark.

Around 43 percent said they expect prices to be “around the same as current levels”, while just 3 percent said they would go down.

Retail businesses are defined as those who sell directly to consumers and not to other businesses.

There are also signs that retailers are selling from their stocks rather than tying up capital in new stock, Ritzau writes. Around half of retailers told Statistics Denmark in January that their stocks were too full, but that proportion fell to a quarter in February.

“We can see that things are going a little better for retail. They have become a little less pessimistic, including not thinking their stocks are too large. And there are several of them who think they can put prices up,” Danske Bank senior economist Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen told Ritzau.

“When there are several who feel they can put prices up, that’s probably what they’ll do. And then we won’t quite get this inflation problem under control,” she said.

“It’s certainly positive because we’re talking about businesses which are doing better and are less at risk of closing. But we are in a situation where it is getting harder to control inflation,” she said.

Declining inflation in recent months is mainly related to a fall in energy prices. Economists tend to look at inflation measures which exclude energy and food prices as a way of assessing the extent to which inflation has taken hold in other areas of the economy.

This measure of inflation excluding energy and food, “core inflation” or kerneinflation, was lower than the overall inflation level – around 6 percent compared to 10 percent – in the autumn, when the latter measure peaked.

However, core inflation has continued to rise while the overall, energy-driven inflation rate has since started declining. That is a sign that end prices for consumers could remain high in the shorter term, even if energy bills are lower than they were in 2022.

“It’s a little paradoxical. Because if things aren’t going badly enough, we won’t get inflation under control. So central banks will have to raise interest again to make things go worse,” Hansen said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Danish consumers paid ’60 million kroner too much’ for energy

Around 600 companies who transport energy in Denmark have not been sufficiently checked for correct pricing, according to the Danish state auditor.

Published: 20 February 2023 17:45 CET
Danish consumers paid '60 million kroner too much' for energy

Energy consumers in Denmark paid too much for the transport element of their energy bills over a number of years, state auditor Statsrevisorerne has concluded according to a report by broadcaster DR.

In a new report for Rigsrevisionen, Denmark’s national audit agency, the auditors criticise checks of 600 Danish energy companies undertaken by another agency, Forsyningstilsynet (Danish Utility Regulator).

The mandate of the utility regulator is to protect consumer interest in the utility sector, including by checking price levels of energy companies that have local monopolies on energy transportation to homes and businesses.

Regulation by Forsyningstilsynet between 2018 and 2021 resulted in companies being told to reduce their prices by a total of 60 million kroner, according to DR.

But the work was not rigorous enough according to the state auditors, which have concluded that it is “probable” that not all rule breaches were discovered and that therefore many cases in which consumers overpaid went undetected.

“The state auditors find it very unsatisfactory that a number of consumers have paid too much for transport of utilities and that there is a risk that this applies for several consumers for electricity, gas and heating alike,” they state in the criticism.

The regulator failed to strategically identify companies where the risk of rule breaches was greatest and to thereby focus scrutiny on those companies, according to the auditor.

That includes a lack of checks of heating transportation companies in particular, DR writes.

The chair of the state auditors, Conservative MP Mette Abildgaard, called the conclusions “very worthy of criticism”.

“This affects many Danish families which are fighting to pay their heating and electricity bills right now, and those bills could have been lower if the Danish Utility Regulator has conducted sufficient checks,” she said in a comment to DR.

“The Utility Regulator is independent but the minister [utilities minister Lars Aargaard, ed.] can therefore open a dialogue with the regulator – and law changes could be considered. At the state auditors we will have a meeting with the National Audit Agency where they will tell us how they will prepare their own checks,” Abildgaard said.

The minister is yet to comment on the issue, DR writes.

A total of 76 inspections were conducted by the Utility Regulator between 2018 and 2021, resulting in 34 irregularities being detected. That resulted in companies being ordered to refund customers on 22 occasions, DR reports. This is where the figure of 61 million kroner comes from – it is the amount that has already been paid back or ordered to be paid back by companies.

As such, the state auditors suspect Danish consumers may have overpaid in substantially more cases than the ones detected.

SHOW COMMENTS