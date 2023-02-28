Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Lower energy prices take air out of Danish inflation

Inflation continued to fall in Denmark in January with lower energy prices a primary factor.

Published: 28 February 2023 16:03 CET
Lower energy prices take air out of Danish inflation
Inflation has eased in recent months but food prices remain well above 2020 levels, seen in this file photo. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

A latest inflation index which takes into account EU consumer prices was released by national agency Statistics Denmark on Tuesday.

The index shows a fall in the inflation level from 9.6 percent in December to 8.4 percent in January.

Although inflation is falling, it remains at a high level seen in a historical context.

Meanwhile, the measure of “core inflation” or kerneinflation continues to be a warning light for Danish consumers.

Core inflation is the inflation of prices excluding food and energy prices and is sometimes used by economists as a measure of how entrenched inflation has become in other areas of the economy. It fell marginally from 7.4 percent in December to 7.3 percent in January.

Because core inflation is steady while the overall, energy-driven inflation rate has started declining, end prices for consumers could remain high in the shorter term, even if energy bills are lower than they were in 2022.

READ ALSO: Why prices in Denmark could still increase despite falling inflation

“High core inflation shows that a broad cross section of Danish consumption is affected by price increases,” private economist with Arbejdernes Landsbank, Brian Friis Helmer, told news wire Ritzau in a comment.

Overall inflation for the EU was 10 percent in January according to the latest data, which confirm preliminary figures released earlier this month.

The EU figure is also slightly down month-on-month.

Inflation should continue to fall in coming months, Helmer predicted.

“Electricity and gas prices have fallen markedly since the crazy heights of late last summer and Danes’ budgets are therefore not as badly hit on that front,” he said.

“At the same time, global food and raw material prices and transport costs have fallen, and that can reduce the price burden on Danes,” he said.

“Inflation is a measure of the prices today compared to a year ago. Therefore, the steep price increases from last year will begin to fall away from inflation calculations as we progress through the year,” he also said.

ECONOMY

Danish economy defies headwinds to grow by 3.6 percent

The Danish economy grew by 3.6 percent last year despite inflation and other challenges.

Published: 28 February 2023 10:10 CET
Danish economy defies headwinds to grow by 3.6 percent

Calculations of Denmark’s GDP by national agency Statistics Denmark show that the economy grew by 3.6 percent last year.

While the beginning of 2022 was affected by post-Covid economic recovery, the result shows that the Danish economy coped with other challenges presented during the year, an expert said.

“Corona restrictions affected the beginning of the year and were replaced by huge economic uncertainty and energy crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with increasing inflation and interest rates resulting,” Lisette Rosenbeck Christensen, senior economist with Arbejdernes Landsbank, told news wire Ritzau.

“These are just some of the challenges that the Danish economy met in 2022. Nevertheless, the economy is stronger and bigger on the other side. That is quite simply impressive,” she said.

The economy grew by 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter of last year alone. But a closer look shows this figure could be misleading, a second analyst said.

“The high growth at the end of 2022 unfortunately appears to be a mirage if you look a little closer at today’s figures,” Tore Stramer, senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, said.

“The high GDP growth is primarily driven by the pharmaceutical industry and the purchase of a patent which gave rise to a very large advance in gross investments,” he said.

“Production in the pharmaceutical industry alone increased by 46 percent in December last year, which is very extraordinary,” he said.

