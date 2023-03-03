Read news from:
COPENHAGEN

Copenhagen could replace Great Prayer Day holiday with own day off

After parliament this week voted to scrap Great Prayer Day, the city government in Copenhagen has taken steps that could see it retained as a local public holiday.

Published: 3 March 2023 16:59 CET
Copenhagen Municipality is set to consider whether it can continue to observe Great Prayer Day by giving city employees and schools the day off. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Parliament voted earlier this week to abolish Great Prayer Day, a public holiday that falls in early May and has existed in Denmark since the late 17th century.

That means this year’s Great Prayer Day, on Friday May 5th, will be the last time the public is given a day off for the holiday.

Prior to its adoption, the government proposal met with criticism from trade unions and the church, while the military also distanced itself from the plan. Thousands of Danes protested it outside parliament earlier this month.

A majority in the Copenhagen Municipality council [Borgerrepræsentation] has subsequently initiated discussions over whether municipal employees and schools in the city can continue to be given the day off on what would have been Great Prayer Day, broadcaster DR reports.

“The proposal was first and foremost tabled to send a signal to parliament and the public that this is something we want to try to hold on to, and that we are very unhappy to see removed,” city councillor Finn Rudaizky is quoted by news wire Ritzau.

Municipal committees must put together by May 4th a formal proposal for city officials to decide on, DR writes.

But the move to retain Great Prayer Day as a day off in Copenhagen already has the backing of several parties in the municipality, including the Danish People’s Party (DF), Conservatives, Liberal Alliance, Alternative, Socialist People’s Party (SF) and Red Green Alliance.

A potential obstacle to the plan is an earlier statement by the national organisation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforeningen (KL), that municipalities cannot afford to keep Great Prayer Day under their own auspices.

But Rudaizky, who represents DF in the Copenhagen city government, appeared to be undeterred by the KL statement.

“If Copenhagen Municipality can finance it, they are allowed to give staff a day off. All that is needed is and agreement between employee and employer,” he told DR.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Danish store workers get pay rise in new bargaining agreement

Some 150,000 people who work in retail in Denmark will see their pay increase after trade unions and employers’ organisations came to a new agreement on working terms.

Published: 1 March 2023 14:39 CET
Danish store workers get pay rise in new bargaining agreement

The union HK Handel and the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv) announced the conclusion of collective bargaining negotiations on Wednesday, news wire Ritzau reported.

The agreement covers around 150,000 people who work in the retail sector.

Under the new agreement, the lowest wage that can be paid to staff will go up by the equivalent of 721 kroner per month. The increase is set to take effect through pay rises once per year during the two-year term covered by the agreement.

Additionally, a so-called fritvalgskonto (“free-choice account”) will see its deposits rise by two percent. Workers can choose whether to use the account for salary, holiday or pension.

Employer contributions to staff pensions rise from 8 percent to 10 percent, while contributions from staff pay go down by 2 percent.

Danish trade unions negotiate with employers’ organisations every few years to develop collective bargaining agreements (overenskomster in Danish) regulating many aspects of Denmark’s labour market, from wages to pensions and paid parental leave. 

Union members and employers are given the option to vote for or against the bargaining agreement, as is the custom under the Danish labour model. Leaders of unions will generally issue recommendations to members on whether or not to vote for the agreement.

“This has been a long negotiation process and an intense final straight,” the vice CEO with the Chamber of Commerce, Laurits Rønn, said in a statement.

“Both sides typically say after the end of collective bargaining negotiations that it was hard. This time I’d say it was the toughest negotiations I’ve been a part of,” he said.

“But we have to say it’s an expensive agreement,” he said.

Collective bargaining deals this spring are likely to see wage increases for workers due to higher living costs connected to inflation.

An agreement for workers in the industrial sector was announced last weekend, also securing increased pay in response to inflation.

Another deal, in the financial sector, was also announced on Wednesday. That agreement will see 41,000 workers covered by the participating unions receive a wage increase of 4.5 percent this year and 3.7 percent next year, Ritzau reported.

